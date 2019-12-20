A Cincinnati, Ohio man diving the Spiegel Grove wreck with the Rainbow Reef Dive Center in Key Largo was pulled from the water unconscious Tuesday morning.
Multiple divers were in the water at approximately 9:48 a.m. when the unconscious diver was brought back to the boat — the Tropical Legend — where the crew began CPR and headed for shore.
The diver was identified as 46-year-old Carroll E. Demaris Jr.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to Marina Avenue near Mile Marker 99.6 whereupon paramedics were already treating Demaris.
Demaris was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier where he was pronounced dead at 10:54 a.m.
