For more than a year, Homestead’s City Council has been considering a proposal by The Related Urban Development Group to redevelop the old City Hall property located at US-1 and Campbell Drive. On November 1st, the Council held a special call meeting at the request of the developer in hopes of working through a multitude of issues that had caused the project to stall.
Related Urban Development Group is proposing to construct a mixed-use development consisting of 596 apartment units, 79,908 square feet of retail space, a central park, public art facility and a small grocery store. The
apartment buildings are proposed to be eight stories tall and contain 521 market rate apartments and 75 affordable apartments for residents earning no more than approximately $36,000 annually. The name of the project is City Place Homestead and is modeled after City Place Doral and anticipates active roof tops and high-end amenities.
This project was first proposed in late 2021 after being selected by the City Council from a pool of five other proposed projects and developments for the old City Hall site. All proposals were similar in nature, containing some combination of high density apartments, an affordable housing component and retail spaces. Related Urban Development Group was selected based on its submitted financials and strong portfolio of similar projects throughout Miami-Dade County and state of Florida.
Since the original proposal was submitted in 2021, numerous changes to the project have been made by the Related Group. These changes include the financial benefit to be paid to the City of Homestead, site layout and type of product to be built. According to the Related Urban Development Group, these changes were made at the request of individual council members
during meetings with each over the last year. As a result of these ongoing changes, both the City and Related expressed frustration over what seemed like constantly moving targets that were causing the project to stall.
In addition to the constant changes to the proposal, City Staff also raised concerns regarding the most recently proposed financial terms of the project. The project is proposed as a 99-year lease with up front capitalized lease payments and annual rent. The proposed project’s financial structure is very complicated and predicated on financing contingencies, government approvals, when each phase of the project begins and is completed and the occupancy rate of each phase once completed.
To assist in evaluating the proposal, the City hired expert consultants to review the proposed financial terms from the Related Group and and generate a report for City Staff and the City Council. That report identified multiple areas of concern ranging from the how the monies would be paid, what triggers the monies to be paid, what happens if no development occurs and how various financial terms and calculations were defined.
In overly simplified terms, the project is divided into three phases. If each phase it built, it is proposed that the City will receive capitalized lease payments of $3.6 million in March of 2024, $1 million in October 2024 and $4.5 million in July 2028. Additionally, it is proposed that the City will receive annual lease payments after 95% occupancy is reached for each phase in the sum of $200,000 for phase 1, $25,000 for phase 2 and $129,500 for phase 3. The annualized lease payments will increase by 2.75% each year. The capitalized lease payments are equivalent to the approximate fair market value of the old city hall property based on a prior appraisal done by the City.
The majority of the discussion at the November 1st Special Call focused on the concerns raised by the city consultants and whether the proposed terms were in the best interest of the City. The majority of the council wanted to see changes to the proposal that would include more favorable financial terms for the City both in terms of up-front monies paid and annual lease payments.
A minority advocated to terminate the process and start over.
The Council deferred discussion of the site plan and aesthetics of the project until after it is determined whether a financial deal can be agreed upon. However, the residential density and building height of the project were discussed, and the majority of the councilmembers were in agreement with the current height and density contained in the current proposal.
After nearly 4 hours of discussion, the council voted 5-2 to direct staff to draft a formal development agreement that would more specifically outline the business deal between the Related Urban Development Group and the City of Homestead. It is anticipated that an additional workshop will be scheduled sometime in early December to further discuss the terms and conditions of the newly drafted development agreement.
In a statement released to the SDNL after the meeting Homestead Mayor Steve Losner said, “The Council (including the two who voted against continuing with this developer) sent the primary message that the financial aspects of the proposal were not acceptable. With that knowledge, as the draft agreements are prepared, the financial shortfalls will have to be addressed. For example, an amount sufficient to retire the debt will have to be paid up front and the calculation, timing and amounts of future lease payments will have to come with certainty and in increased amounts. As I stated during the meeting, it is time to deliberate on a full scale agreement as many other issues will have to be resolved that are not currently being considered.”
