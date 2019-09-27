This week, over 80 employees from Discovery Communications, parent company for Discovery Channel, came together in Downtown Homestead to donate their time, expertise, and resources to beautify and improve the future headquarters/ home of the Mexican-American Council (MAC). This effort was part of the world wide “Discovery Impact Day 2019”, where members of the Discovery family in 52 countries worked with partner charities to give back and leave a positive impact in the community.
Saws buzzed and hammers cracked as members of the Discovery family created benches and mended fences. Volunteers painted exterior walls, laid sod and mulch, picked up countless bags of trash and clippings, and created stunning education and arts inspired murals inside the facility. In total, over $20,000 in man hours, materials, and items were donated.
“We are so happy to be in Homestead and to partner with MAC for our 2019 Impact Day. We can’t wait to come back and see what has become of this facility and the Downtown Homestead area. It is an honor to support the students and families that are part of the MAC family and to be part of the revitalization of Homestead.” Sol Colom from Discovery Communications.
In addition to the work on the facility, Discovery donated “Hygiene Kits” filled with items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, and feminine products to the High School students of the MAC College & Career Prep Program. Marilu Villa, Program Manager for MAC stated, “These kits are needed. Many times, students have to use
