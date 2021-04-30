Homestead City Council met Wednesday April 21 and heard a presentation by the City’s Development Services Department.
Mayor Steve Losner told Council the impetus for the presentation was a meeting three months ago when about forty members of the development community, both large and small, came together to voice their concerns.
“The background is we’ve all heard various complaints as to the time consumed and the cost of development approvals with issuance of permits and delays,” the Mayor said. “I’ve always believed there are two sides to every story.”
Development Services Director Joe Corradino, who’s served the City for eleven years, began by explaining the Department’s functions.
Development Services has three service areas; planning, building services, and business licenses. Its twenty-two employees consist of two planners and three administrative positions within Planning; twelve full-time and four part-time employees assigned to Building Services, and one employee handling business licenses.
Director Corradino said staffing was about one-third the level employed by a comparably sized city. “We’re operating with the same amount of staff we had fifteen years ago or when the City had 25,000 people,” he said. “We have over 70,000 people now.”
Corradino, who is also Mayor of Pinecrest, said most local cities have twice the staff handling about 10 applications a year. Homestead’s Planning unit manages 110 applications a year, public records requests, customer inquiries, and staffing assistance for the Development Review Committee, Planning & Zoning Board, Historic Preservation Board, and the Public Art Committee.
Developmental planning can take four to six months for most applications.
“This is not a fully developed City,” Corradino noted. “It’s not as it we’re dealing with someone who’s coming in to revise a site plan from an existing use.
A lot of the time, we’re developing land for the first time, bringing it into the Comp Plan usually from an agricultural designation.”
Building services handles 7,500 applications, 5,500 permits and 24,000 inspections a year in addition to 5000 public records requests, according to the presentation. It interacts with about 15,000 customers in a year. Permits are done in the first thirty days under the Florida Building Code standards
although the internal goal is complete reviews within twenty-one days. Inspections are handled the next business day.
The Business Licensing employee administers 3,500 licenses annually, handling business tax receipts in a few days.
The presentation slides note that total time for reviews is dependent on an applicant’s responsiveness plus any required county or state approvals.
It was noted City fees are comparatively low with below average costs in common cases – 22% below on commercial application and 41% below for a multi-family development.
There are two aspects of the Departments’ functions. It oversees 17 of 32 City Code Chapters under City control. It has no control over the content of the Florida Building Code that regulates all municipal building departments and their permitting and inspections.
The main problem is Homestead’s Code is outmoded, largely written in the 1920s to regulate things like ship oil, haberdasheries, and milliners, and accreted with uncoordinated amendments over many years.
“There are three levels of intervention we could go through to fix the problems,” Corradino told Council. “The first is a simple fix – renovate the antiquated aspects of City Code. Then a more difficult and time-consuming fix is to amend the administrative processes and procedures of the Code where Council’s input is needed.”
“The final thing is to revise the Code to meet contemporary standards,” Corradino said. “That is a long, difficult and expensive process requiring extraordinary coordination between Council, staff, citizens, the development community, and any other stakeholder. It focuses on the quality of life and the character of the City of Homestead.”
Corradino cited as a problematic example the eighteen months it takes to go through planning and development from master plan to sketch plan to site plan. The Code dictates the process cannot be done concurrently but must be done sequentially adding time and making the process very restrictive.
Mayor Losner asked if beneficial software programs had been identified. Staff told him an RFP issued a year ago for a software package brought six responses. Prices ranged from $1.4 million to $2.3 million to revamp the system, taking eighteen to twenty-four months to convert existing data. The bids were thrown out as too expensive. Staff is meeting with the software providers for Miami-Dade County to compare their pricing.
Every member of Council weighed in with praise for the transparency and hard work of the Department’s staff. Yet each also related examples of community objections to Department delays.
Councilmember Sean Fletcher said they “had to stop the complaints we’re getting on a routine basis”. Councilmember Jenifer Bailey said getting her “change of use for a new school was a nightmare, despite my architecture background.”
Councilmember Erica Avila said, “I’ve received plenty of complaints about the process and agreed that the Code absolutely must be revised.”
Councilmember Stephen Shelley said “this is the fourth time in my twelve years on Council to sit through a discussion on reforming Department processes.” He cautioned against giving too much policy authority to staff.
Councilmember Patricia Fairclough-Staggers said Council could spend lots of sweat equity to put a revised Code together. She also suggested the process be digitized at the same time. “We need to move because otherwise there is the appearance of not being business friendly,” she said.
Councilmember Larry Roth suggested staff speak with vendors about available financing plans for software. He also asked that a schedule for workshops be put together immediately to begin discussing reforming the Code and the Department.
Mayor Losner added there were billions of dollars in grants available to cities on a host of issues such as this. Also, the city was getting money through the American Rescue Plan that is unallocated. “The cost of software and a wholesale revision of Code fall under economic recovery and development,” he said. “We need to do what is fastest, cheapest, and easiest to make the process easier for applicants.”
City Manager Cate McCaffrey summarized Council’s discussion. “I have so much pride in the work of this Department but I know we need improvements,” she said.
“We’re going to prioritize the quick fix list; we’ll be getting back to you by COW with a schedule of workshops Council is willing to attend even without a quorum,” the Manager said. “We’ll be asking you to be spokesmen of Frequently Asked Questions on Homestead TV about the process to help educate the public. We also continue to actively pursue grants, but did you want an RFP for a complete overhaul of the Code?”
The sense of Council was to proceed along those lines and continue to look for the proper software prior to issuing an RFP.
Council also was asked to revise the Losner Park agreement with Sasaki Associates, to defer the proposed restaurant and show fountain, reducing costs from $10 million to $5.5 million. The fixed fee cost for contract revision is $128,000. Council unanimously approved the amended contract.
Among other issues, Council amended the planned urban neighborhood for the southwest to establish a density of thirty-one units per acre for the five acres known as the shotgun houses, to accommodate plans for a mixed use senior residential community. The master plan and Chapter 30 of the Zoning Code were also amended to change density. Those density changes apply to thirty total acres in the Southwest neighborhood. Councilmember Shelley was the only no vote on the first and third measures that were otherwise pproved by the rest of Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.