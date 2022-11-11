Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to his second term on Tuesday, soundly defeating his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist by a vote of 57.5% to 41.6%.
He won by a larger margin – 16-points – than what was predicted in the polls. His margin was also larger than Republican Jeb Bush’s margin of 12.8 points in 2002.
DeSantis flipped largely Hispanic Miami-Dade County from blue to red, the first to do so since Bush won the county in 2002. Miami-Dade residents cast more than 328.000 votes for DeSantis compared to a little more than 270,000 for Crist.
DeSantis also flipped Palm Beach County red by roughly more than 1,000 votes in a county whose Democratic commissioner endorsed and campaigned for the imcumbent. He also won Crist’s home county of Pinellas by more than 40,000 votes.
In his acceptance speech, DeSantis referred to the challenges over the last four years, saying in so many other jurisdictions freedom was taken away but Florida remained free.
“When we saw so many other jurisdictions in this country whither on the vine,” he said, “Florida held the line.
We chose facts over fear. We chose education over indoctrination. We chose law and order over rioting an disorder. Florida was a refuge of sanity when the world went mad."
For the first time since Reconstruction, Floridians also elected Republicans to all statewide offices.
Incumbent Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody defeated her opponent by a vote of 59% to 41%.
Republican Jimmy Patronis was reelected as Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and former Senate president Wilton Simpson was elected as Florida’s next Commissioner of Agriculture.
The state legislature also remains Republican-controlled. Of 25 state Senate districts reporting results, Republicans appear to have won 17 races. Of 75 state House districts reporting results, Republicans appear to have won 53 races, although some races appeared to be too close to call and some districts hadn’t reported results as of 8:30 pm EST.
Florida’s congressional delegation also remains a Republican majority.
Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio easily won reelection, also defeating his Democratic opponent by a larger margin than predicted of nearly 14 points. He won 56% of the vote compared to Val Demings’ 43%.
Republicans won 19 out of 28 congressional races, including: Matt Gaetz, Neal Dunn, Kat Cammack, Aaron Bean, Michael Waltz, Cory Mills, Bill Posey, Daniel Webster, Gus Michael Bilirakis, Anna Paulina Luna, Laurel Lee, Vern Buchanan, Greg Steube, Scott Franklin, Byron Donalds, Brian Mast, Mario Diaz-Balart, Maria Salazar, and Carlos Gimenez.
Republican Bruce Bartlett also won his race for State Attorney, 6th Judicial Circuit, receiving 59% of the vote.
All seven of the state’s Supreme Court justices were appointed by Republicans, including four by DeSantis.
All three constitutional amendments failed to pass.
