Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden are at odds again, this time over funding for the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir project.
At a news conference Monday in Palm Beach County, the governor was joined by members of the state’s Congressional delegation, who called on Biden to provide federal funding for the EAA Reservoir project and to allocate at least $725 million for Everglades restoration in the upcoming federal fiscal year 2023 budget.
The EAA Reservoir Project, a 50-50 partnership between Florida and the federal government, was designed to reduce harmful discharges from Lake Okeechoebee and send clean water south to the Everglades and
Florida Bay, while also protecting drinking water for 9 million Floridians. DeSantis first expedited funding for the reservoir project through an
executive order he issued on his second day in office.
DeSantis was joined by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and Congressmen Brian Mast and Byron Donalds, all Republicans, as well as state officials and other stakeholders.
The group criticized the Biden administration after the White House
announced it was making "the largest single investment ever to restore and revitalize the Everglades in Florida" of over $1 billion. But funding excludes the reservoir, the most critical part of Everglades restoration, DeSantis said. Instead, it prioritized other projects that “won’t help to meaningfully reduce harmful discharges” from Lake Okeechobee.
“The EAA Reservoir project is the crown jewel of Everglades restoration, providing relief from harmful discharges to the estuaries and sending more clean water south to the Everglades,” DeSantis said. “Advancing the state’s portion of this project is our number one priority, but the federal government has stalled, most recently failing to dedicate a single cent from its infrastructure package to its portion of this project. The Biden Administration must reverse course and dedicate the funds necessary to timely advance their portion of this important project.”
Mast, whose district includes the eastern portion of the lake, said “The governor said [the EAA Reservoir] was a crown jewel for the environment for the state of Florida, that’s exactly why you’re not seeing one dollar go to it from these federal appropriations,” he added. “That’s the Biden administration sending a middle finger over to Florida unfortunately, and this is what we see over and over again.”
The EAA project “is the single most important project for reducing harmful discharges and sending more water south,” Rubio said.
“Unfortunately, the Biden administration did not allocate a single dollar for the project” in the transportation bill he also voted against.
The Army Corps of Engineers announced it plans to fund “the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration program at $1.098 billion, a historic funding level that will enable significant progress in restoring Florida’s nationally significant Everglades ecosystem.”
Agricultural Secretary Nikki Fried, a Democrat running in the governor primary to unseat DeSantis, tweeted after his announcement that “DeSantis is such a Karen – always the victim, always whining and complaining. It’s so annoying. … I might win because people are tired of hearing him whine.”
"There is bipartisan support for advancing [the EAA Reservoir] project that will send water south to replenish the Everglades and Florida Bay, while also protecting the water supply for 9 million Floridians,” he said Monday. “No project will play a bigger role in reducing algae-causing discharges from Lake Okeechobee, with the added benefit of massive carbon sequestration to help mitigate the impacts of climate change.”
“Everglades restoration is about more than preserving an incomparable landscape. It’s also about sustaining the quality of life for millions of Floridians,” Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wes Brooks said. “By recreating historic water flow volumes and patterns we can boost the resilience benefits that the Everglades and our coastal wetlands and coral reefs provide to communities in southeast Florida. That’s why accelerating completion of the EAA Reservoir is so critical to our resilience work."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.