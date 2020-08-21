The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County (DOH-Monroe) has
received laboratory confirmation of two additional cases of Denguefever. All
indications of these infections show that they were locally acquired.
There are now 47 confirmed cases of Dengue this year in Key Largo.
Dengue can present as a severe flu-like illness with severemuscle aches and pain, fever and sometimes a rash. Usually, there are no respiratory symptoms. Symptoms appear within 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Dengue fever is not contagious but is transmitted by the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito.
Actions taken in Monroe County:
• When persons of interest --or suspected cases—of Dengue fever are identified, FKMCD is notified and appropriate mosquito control efforts are conducted immediately.
• FKMCD inspectors go door-to-door to treat every residence and business in a three-block radius from the suspected case location and/or other outdoor areas visited. Any adult and/or larval mosquitoes found are treated on the spot. Truck and/or aerial adulticide and larvicide treatments were conducted throughout the areas of concern to reduce the mosquito population. Hand foggers were also used in certain areas. Mosquito traps are placed in the
area to monitor the Aedes aegypti population.
Collected mosquitoes are subsequently tested for mosquito-borne diseases.
• FKMCD is seeing fewer Aedes aegypti mosquitoes being trapped. This decrease, along with actions taken by FKMCD and the community, is indicative of the decreased number of acute cases being identified over time by DOH.
• FKMCD continues to use the stadium at Key Largo School as a makeshift landing and loading zone as part of the agency’s enhanced response, utilizing the site twice per week.
• DOH set up a call line for residents to call who have questions or are exhibiting symptoms of Dengue fever. They are asked to call 305-293-7500, Option 3.
• Robust Dengue fever prevention campaign, “Dump Dengue,” including radio advertising, press releases, and social media advertising.
• Thousands of door hangers and flyers are being disseminated in the Upper Keys area.
• FKMCD worked with the Neighborhood Association President in the community most impacted. Through that cooperation, residents were emailed a newsletter containing situation updates and preventive measures directly.
• Mosquito repellant was provided by DOH and distributed widely by FKMCD.
Prevention:
Intact windows and screens and the use of air conditioning, keeping the area around your residence free from containers that collect water, wearing
protective clothing, and the appropriate use of insect repellents after
applying sunscreen.
Spray out outdoor plants on a regular basis, such as bromeliads and crotons. Drain all standing water at least once per week and designate individuals to share this key responsibility within the business or household.
Visit - www.floridahealth.gov/dengue or www.keysmosquito.org.
If you are experiencing any symptoms or have additional questions, please call DOH-Monroe at 305-293-7500 and choose option 3.
To place a service request with FKMCD, visit www.keysmosquito.org or call
305-292-7190.
