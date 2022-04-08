Jay De Armas has a passion for seeing young people succeed. He loves to teach and he cares about the people in his life.
As principal of South Dade Senior High School, De Armas believes his success depends on the people around him. And he has had some significant success over the years.
De Armas is one of four finalists for Miami-Dade Principal of the Year. He won the Southern Region, which includes 116 schools and is considered a very competitive region.
“I surround myself with good people who share a vision of wanting to help young people,” said De Armas. “Sometimes people on our staff don’t always agree on everything but we work together.”
De Armas, along with the school’s assistant principals, teachers and staff have worked very hard to build a high school with a positive environment. There are six magnet programs in areas ranging from high technology to agriculture. There is a very strong performing arts program, culinary arts and automotive. There are many clubs on campus and a wide variety of varsity athletic teams. The arts programs have won awards and recognition.
De Armas has loved being a part of education. He first graduated college from Florida International University and then earned a law degree from Nova Southeastern University, but never practiced law.
“I decided I wanted to be a teacher and I began teaching at Campbell Drive Middle School. I taught Reading and Language Arts,” he said.
He was recognized as an effective teacher and was encouraged to qualify to be an administrator. He earned a Master’s Degree in Education Leadership from Nova Southeastern University and became an assistant principal at Homestead Senior High School. He then became an assistant principal at South Dade in 2009. He became principal of South Dade in 2016.
One of the biggest challenges De Armas faces is getting parents involved in the school and their teenager’s education.
“The lack of parental involvement can be a challenge. Education starts at home and it is important that parents instill the value of education in their children,” he said.
De Armas wants students to see South Dade as a place they want to come to everyday. He wants them to have a wide variety of clubs available and academic opportunities.
“We have a graffiti wall so they can express themselves,” he said. “They can draw what is on their minds.”
The students come first for De Armas. “I have done home visits. I want the students involved. I want to be available and accessible,” he said. “I want to have a 100 percent graduation rate.”
When you talk with De Armas you get a sense that he is a man of the people. He loves to talk with students, teachers and parents and shows a sense of caring. He is not one to sit in his office all day.
South Dade High has about 3,000 students with close to 900 incoming freshmen during the fall of 2022.
