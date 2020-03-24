This is a free virtual hiring event for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.
Thursday, March 26th from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
For more information and to register for this virtual hiring event, visit here.
In 2019, DAV RecruitMilitary hosted more than 140 veteran hiring events across the United States with 6,400+ exhibitors engaging more than 28,000 military-trained job candidates. “We are pleased to provide these companies with access to the widest network of highly qualified veteran job candidates who are looking for meaningful civilian career opportunities,” says Tim Best, CEO of Bradley-Morris & RecruitMilitary.
Additionally, RecruitMilitary supports the career readiness and transition efforts of military service members and their families by providing a newly launched program titled Team Transition. This program was created by veterans and military spouses for veterans and military spouses. Team Transition supports those individuals who are professionally curious about taking the next step in finding civilian employment with military experience-friendly employers.
