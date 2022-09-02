Danielle Perez, a teacher at Homestead Senior High School was among a group of educators who were honored by the National Education Equity Lab. Perez has taught psychology at the high school and college level and is the duel enrollment coordinator at Homestead. She has helped many students earn college credits while in high school.
“The Equity Lab has provided some amazing opportunities for students. I have seen how you take insecurities and turn them into strengths. Now I know I can help empower students to become successful academically.
I love to help students succeed.”
She helped high school students learn from top colleges like Stanford, Howard and Brown receiving college credit at no cost.
A major theme of the presentation was the importance of creating a positive reality just like a top athlete does. Creating a vision of success, even in the face of difficult odds, can mean success for young people who are struggling.
Robert Runcie, former superintendent of Broward County Schools was a speaker. He serves as Chief in Residence, Chiefs for Change.
He discussed Roger Bannister, a top runner who broke the four minute mile because he believed in himself. At the time, many people believed a human could not run a mile in less than four minutes.
“People learned there was not physical barrier, there was psychological barrier. And just as a mindset limits people, the power of positive ideas can help students succeed,” he said. “Teachers are critical to student success. Schools are important to student success,” said Runcie.
Dr. Angela Duckworth, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and a former high school math teacher spoke. “Bannister had a teacher who helped him become a successful runner. A good teacher is a very important factor in young person’s life,” she said.
During the presentation, various educators from around the nation were honored for their work with young people. Leslie Cornfield, the leader of the Lab, said this was the first Education Leaders Awards Night. She said much success is based on what people believe is possible.
The National Education Equity Lab encourages deep collaboration between high schools, universities, and non-profits. The Lab recruits and supports schools and school districts. It selects, converts and coordinates delivery of credit college courses into high school classrooms. It awards scholarships to teachers and students to enable pilot participation and offers a network of partners to schools. It creates national learning communities among
students, teachers and principals and conducts evaluation and continuous improvement, according to the Lab website.
