On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) announced that all K-12 schools and career and technical center campuses are to remain closed through April 15.
Requirements for graduation and promotion, and final course grades will be evaluated as though those assessments which were cancelled did not exist.
The FLDOE also advised that unspent categorical funds, funds that are allocated for a specific purpose, may be redirected to provide students with digital devices and Internet service.
“We welcome the decisions specific to accountability and statewide assessments, and commend the Governor and Commissioner for providing school districts greater flexibility in the use of funding to address critical needs,” said Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho.
Since news of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak first surfaced, Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has prepared for distance learning. Since Friday, March 13th, M-DCPS has deployed more than 50,000 devices to students for distance learning use. Day one of distance learning on Monday, March 16th at M-DCPS led to impressive results, with approximately 16,600 teachers receiving professional development via webinar, and hundreds of thousands of students logging in across a wide array of online educational applications.
The teacher-student connection has not been lost outside of the classroom. There were over 86,000 views and more than 25,000 student-teacher replies on Edmodo, one of the many digital platforms available for teachers to connect directly with students and parents/guardians.
The Distance Learning Help Desk (305-995-HELP) assisted 800 students, parents, and teachers on Monday alone.
Parent/Guardian engagement is critically important to the success of distance learning.
Students and parents may access the M-DCPS comprehensive Instructional Continuity Plan (ICP) by logging onto http://icp.dadeschools.net/.
