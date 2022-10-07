This past Tuesday, the Redland Country Club ballroom was packed with farmers, affiliates of the agriculture industry, every politician that recognizes the importance of agriculture to the region and state economy along with many family and friends of Larry Dunagan.
Dunagan’s family has been a key figure in the local agriculture industry for several generations. As such, the Dade County Farm Bureau chose Larry Dunagan and his family as this year’s Farm Family of the Year.
The Dunagan family of farmers is well known in Homestead and Florida City. Many recognize them from their familiar yellow and white trucks dotting our farm fields. The Dunagan family has been farming in South Dade for over 80 years.
Wayne Dunagan, was originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After marrying IvaDell Tesdell, they moved to Homestead after he was stationed at Homestead Air Force Base, serving as a sergeant. He entered the avocado industry and was a leader for over 45 years.
Wayne and IvaDell had two children, Janet Dunagan (Case) and Larry Dunagan.
Larry, graduated from South Dade Senior High School in 1965, and from Florida State University in 1970, spending his summer breaks growing squash. Larry has been a dedicated grower for a half century, farming avocados, pole beans, bush beans and squash. He is the owner of Dunagan & Son, which he started with his father in 1969. He also started and runs the Dunagan Fruit Groves, since 2004.
During the program, some of his accomplishments were noted including:
- Director on the Homestead Pole Bean Co-Op Board
- President of the Dade County Farm Bureau, 2006-2011
- Chairman of the Dade County Farm Bureau Annual BBQ for the past 30 years
- US Dept. of Agriculture Farm Service Agency honored him for 25 years of service
- Named ‘Agriculturist of the Year 2006’ by the South Dade Chamber of Commerce
- Inducted into the Dade County Farm Bureau’s Hall of Honor in 2011
The Farm Bureau noted that Larry is perhaps most proud of working and mentoring his son Mark, who has been farming since 2000, supporting the legacy of farming for a third generation.
In the program, Larry and his wife Gloria noted how ‘blessed they are to enjoy health and the love of their family which includes Melanie and Spencer Marquardt of Leawood, Kansas and their children Carson, Rylie and Casey; John and Jennifer Mills of Climax, Georgia and their children Madison and Kendall; Mark and Nikki Brockway of Homestead; along with his sister Jan and Jerry Case and their family.’
The highlight of the afternoon was when the Mexican American Council mariachi band strode into the room playing their instruments that had Mr. Dunagan dancing, much to the delight of the crowd.
