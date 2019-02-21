Dade County Farm Bureau “Harvest Queen”

The Women’s Club of Dade County Farm Bureau is searching for contestants interested in becoming this years Harvest Queen to reign over their 41st Annual Barbecue and “Fun” Raiser – April 27, 2019.

The Harvest Queen Contest is a competition where contestants are required to sell tickets for this signature event.

The winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship from Dade County Farm Bureau and will be crowned at the event to reign as the Homestead Harvest Queen until the following year.

The Queen will represent Dade County Farm Bureau at various agricultural events where she will educate and build awareness of agriculture in our community.

For details or an application visit: www.Dade-Agriculture.org or call 305-246-5514. Hurry, registration ends February 28, 2019