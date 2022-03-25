There is perhaps a slice of irony in that traditional “First Year Anniversary” presents are paper and in addition to the high-tech aspects of Homestead’s Cybrarium, there are plenty “real” books with paper.
Celebrating the first anniversary Saturday, March 19, 2022, did bring a large crowd who enjoyed the full range of everyday services with special treats of give-aways, a balloon artist, and a Fantasy Theatre Show.
“We ordered 600 cupcakes, and I’m not sure how much longer those will last,” said Rino Landa, Cybrarium Director, as the event was half-way through the afternoon. “New patrons are coming in and there’s lots of interest in VR.”
Yes, the Virtual Reality capability is definitely not paper and is a strong draw. In a combination of high and low tech, staff member Vaidehi Franks was upstairs where children and teens were in the space creating bracelets and keychains while a “flexi-fish” was taking shape on the 3D printer. Franks has been with the Cybrarium since the end of August. “The Makerspace is open to everyone. It’s free and there is so much variety we offer from tech to crafts. I encourage participation at all levels. It’s also a way for parents to come with their children and learn alongside them.”
Back downstairs, Jacqueline Silva was taking a few minutes to sit at Book Mountain while five-year-old Josiah was busy playing on dual screens with another boy. They come in as often as they can because he loves the variety of books and being able to check out a tablet. Josiah agreed when asked about his favorite part of the Cybrarium. “It has lots of books and lots of fun stuff”.
Although the day of celebration may be over, the calendar continues to list activities with literally “something for everyone”. A sampling includes, “All Families Fun Nights that feature tabletop games and family fun for all ages and types of families”, to “Lil Learners Storytime for ages 0-4”, STEAM Saturdays, or hosting the Lamplighters Writers Group twice a month.
In day-to-day operations, Sharri Ferrer, Marketing Coordinator, recently explained a temporary exhibit from Florida International University (FIU) that opened earlier in March and will be available through the end of April.
FIU students worked for two years in their respective departments to help bring about, “Climates of Inequality: Stories of Environmental Justice.” Story boards and touch screens are part of the display. The accompanying press release provides a summary.
“As part of the project, FIU students reached out to agricultural workers in Homestead to discover their stories of the homes they left in Central
America and Mexico, the hardships they endured, and their experiences working in the US.
Students transcribed, edited and translated the narratives, and drew maps depicting their memories of home. The exhibit displays this work along with that of students in other communities, which visitors can experience through virtual reality, moving audio testimony, and other forms of expression using both word and image. The exhibition explores how the climate crisis and
environmental injustice are intensifying inequality—and how the experiences of the hardest-hit communities hold the key to confronting these issues and finding ways to move forward. The exhibition includes ‘Mapping Memories:
Immigrant Workers Seek Climate Justice’ offering a special focus on
immigrant agricultural workers’ experiences in South Dade, developed by FIU students in collaboration with WeCount!, an immigrant worker empowerment
organization based in Homestead.”
The scope of the effort is also explained in the press release.
“Climates of Inequality is a project of the Humanities Action Lab, a collaboration FIU and 21 other universities, led by Rutgers University-Newark, working with community organizations and public spaces to foster new public dialogue on contested social issues, through public humanities
projects that explore the diverse local histories and current realities of shared global concerns.”
The Cybrarium is located at 80 West Mowry Drive, Homestead next to Homestead Transit Station Parking Garage. Tel (305) 224-4410. Detailed information is at https://cybrarium.org/and other social media are Facebook and YouTube.
As their website says, “The Cybrarium, a one-of-a-kind library that breaks the mold of traditional learning, offers an exciting blend of cutting-edge technology and service delivery.
Located in newly redeveloped Downtown Homestead, a bustling destination for entertainment, dining and retail, the Cybrarium presents a modern approach to education and enrichment.”
