The Town of Cutler Bay is moving toward building the Legacy Park Project. Mayor Tim Meerbott has made presentations to the Town’s residents and leaders on the progress that is being made.
The Legacy Park project will include a new city hall, community center, police headquarters building, swimming pool and a large park where people will be able to gather and socialize. It will be a place for large community events to be held.
The project is being funded by a $37 million general obligation bond, according to Rod Gibson, spokesperson for Cutler Bay.
Recently, the Town Council selected an architectural firm to begin work on the project. The firm that the Council chose is Salts Nicholson Architects, partnering with Michael Graves and EDSA.
Meerbott said in a presentation that the conceptual design presented by the firm will be good for Cutler Bay.
The Cutler Bay Town Council held a workshop on May 15. The design team presented an updated design for the Legacy Park and Municipal Complex project to the Council Members. Mayor Meerbott and other Council Members expressed their positive feedback and appreciation for the design, noting that it incorporated the feedback and desires of the residents.
They were pleased with features like the interactive elements, proximity to public areas, and the natural setting. They like that there is plenty of space in the park. A major goal for Meerbott and other Council members is to create a central gathering place in Cutler Bay.
The Council Members discussed various aspects of the design, including the relocation of the police station, the size of the pool, and the potential for school use. They expressed satisfaction with the design team's efforts to address their concerns and emphasized the importance of listening to residents' opinions, according to Gibson.
Vice Mayor Michael Callahan cautioned about the project's potential cost and the need to phase it appropriately. However, he still commended the design team for their understanding of the council's vision.
The Council Members discussed the potential for securing grants and appropriations for the project, focusing on aspects like building hardening, recreational features, and mitigation grants. The council plans to continue gathering public engagement, solidifying the design through a resolution, and moving forward with the project while exploring additional funding opportunities.
The meeting concluded with anticipation for the upcoming public involvement meeting on Saturday, May 20th from 2 to 6 p.m. at Cutler Ridge Park during the Wings Over the Bay, chicken wing event where the design and public comments will be further discussed and evaluated by residents. People will be able to give comments on the design for this project, according to Gibson.
