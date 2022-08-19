The Cutler Bay Town Council has adopted a proposed millage rate of 2.9388 mills for the Fiscal year 2022-23. The proposed Town Budget is $43,422,008. This millage rate represents the two-thirds vote maximum millage rate which the town has historically used as a “ceiling rate” since it allows for a lower rate to be adopted during the September budget hearings if desired.
This rate is 16.74% greater than the rolled back rate of 2.5173 mills. The General Fund budget has been prepared using the 2.9388 mill rate and it generates a budget surplus of $392,513.
For the most part, the General Fund budget maintains the levels of service comparable to the recent past. The Community Development Department reflects a full-time Building Inspector a Building Official and a night/weekend Code Officer were budgeted last year and carry forward to this year’s budget. These three department positions were filled during fiscal year 2022.
The Parks Department reflects a full-time night/weekend Recreation Supervisor, a position created in fiscal year 2022 by conversion of a part-time staff to full-time. No other changes to Town or Police staffing levels are anticipated, according to Town Manager Rafael Casals.
On July 1, 2022, the Miami-Dade Property Appraiser certified to the Town of Cutler Bay the taxable value of property within the Town’s boundaries to be used to establish its 2022 millage rate for Fiscal Year 2022-23 and ad valorem tax budget.
Based on the July 1, 2022, certification received from the Property Appraiser, the taxable value of property within the Town’s boundaries increased 11.85% since last year’s certification. While this increase is an average Town-wide increase, it should be noted that homesteaded properties are protected from large increases by the Save Our Home caps reflected in State law.
In late fiscal year 2020, the Town Council gave staff authorization to move forward with a “Fund Balance Replenishment Plan” developed with Lourdes Abadin of Estrada Hinojosa to help the town stabilize and begin to re-strengthen its fund balance reserves which had begun to deteriorate significantly in recent years due primarily to operating deficits, impacts from COVID-19, and the undertaking of substantial capital projects which have been funded to date in large part by the General Fund’s fund balance, according to Casals.
This Plan was implemented over fiscal years 2021 and 2022, and resulted in the Town’s General Fund’s fund balance increasing from $13.7 million September 30, 2020 to $19.4 million at September 30, 2021 of which $18.8 million was classified as “unassigned” and available for appropriation by the Town Council for any legal purpose.
“As we approach an upcoming General Obligation bond offering, it is more important than ever for the Town to maintain it’s renewed financial strength and not revert to using reserves to fund the operating budget. This will ensure that the Town can get and maintain a solid bond rating which will result in lower interest costs to the Town,” said Casals.
The First Budget Hearing will be on September 14 at 6:00 p.m. at the Cutler Bay Town Council Chambers.
