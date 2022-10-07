The Town Council of Cutler Bay set the millage rate and budget after three budget workshops and two budget hearings on September 28 for fiscal year 2022-23.
The millage rate remains the same as last year at 2.8332. The Operating and Capital Outlay Budget with total expenditures is $76,620,400.
The fiscal year begins on October 1 and ends on September 30, 2023.
Cutler Bay will hold a Stormwater Master Plan Update Workshop on October 18 at 6 p.m. in Town Hall Council Chambers at 10720 Caribbean Boulevard.
The meeting will begin with a presentation by Town Consultant Kimley-Horn followed by an exhibit of the Stormwater Master Plan Projects now under design.
Contractor and Town staff will be available to answer questions from the public.
Back in 2008, the Town completed the Storm Water Master Plan (SWMP) to
identify opportunities to protect surface water quality and reduce flooding within the Town. This SWMP included a Capital Improvement Plan that addressed 17 priority stormwater improvement projects throughout the Town based on observed flooding, flood complaints, roadway conditions, traffic volumes and hydraulic analysis. This included the development of an Operation and Maintenance program with an annual budget to improve the condition and performance of the Town’s new and existing stormwater infrastructure.
Many of the projects identified in the original SWMP have been completed or are in the planning stages. This includes several capital improvement projects. The Town has earned a CRS Class 4 rating. This means flood insurance policy holders get a 30 percent discount on their premiums. Cutler Bay is one of four communities in Florida to earn this rating.
Now, Cutler Bay is working to update the SWMP to examine the performance of the work completed to date, examine the effectiveness of the Operation and Maintenance program, and identify new prioritized capital improvement projects for future system improvements, improvement stormwater management and water quality improvements throughout the Town.
This SWMP update will address impacts caused by sea level rise, resiliency and changes in the construction industry that should be reviewed and incorporated into the budgets for the stormwater program.
