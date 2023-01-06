Major projects are about to get underway in Cutler Bay.
Mayor Tim Meerbott gave a presentation on some of the upcoming major developments that are projected to begin by mid-2023.
The 16 acre Legacy Park is one of the largest development projects for the Town of Cutler Bay. This project involves a 16 acre location in the heart of the community. It will include the construction of a new Town Hall, Police Station, community center and resiliency park.
Architectural firms have until Jan. 10 to submit bids and a final selection will be made on March 22.
The Southland Mall property will be completely redeveloped and will become a city within a city. The 80-acre, $1 billion redevelopment will be one of the largest projects in the Southeast and will be known as Southplace City Center.
When complete, there will be 4,000 residential units, more than 500,000 square feet of retail along with dining and entertaining venues at the existing mall. There will be 150,000 square feet of prime retail space and outparcels of food operations. It will be a self-contained community with green space, bike and golf cart trails, walking trails and a trolley system.
Plans call for the demolition of the old Sears building in the first quarter of 2023.
There will be improvements to Franjo Road. The Town has acquired $8.9 million from Miami-Dade TPO to make improvements which will include bus pullout and two traffic circles. The project is now in the permitting phase. Groundbreaking will take place in mid-2023.
Improvements are also planned for Marlin Road. The Town has acquired $4.4 million to make various improvements to the road.
Also, the town has acquired $18 million from the American Rescue Plan Act that will be used to make improvements to the town’s drainage system. There are 18 projects planned to improve the drainage system.
The town’s GO Connect system will offer transportation service on weekends. And will offer a second circulator transportation vehicle for local public transportation.
