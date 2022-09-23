Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott issued a statement on September 20 that Electra America, a real estate private equity firm and its U.S. affiliate, American Landmark and BH Group, a Miami-Based private real estate investment and development firm, has unveiled preliminary plans for the redevelopment and reinvention of the Southland Mall in Cutler Bay.
The 80-acre $1 billion redevelopment will be one of the largest projects of its kind in the Southeast U.S. and will be called “Southplace” City Center.
“The future of this site is one that our residents deeply care about,” said Meerbott. “Ensuring that this project aligns with our community’s vision and has a proper mix of use is extremely important to the Town Council and me. The site is ready for change and this project will check so many boxes on our community’s wish list - thousands of jobs, more restaurants, entertainment and a fresh look to name a few. We look forward to working with Electra America and BH Group to bring this important project to life, while keeping it consistent with the character of our beautiful Cutler Bay.”
The new ownership team envisions a “city within a city” for living, working, shopping and playing that will feature more than 4,000 residential units, over 500,000 square feet of curated retail, and exciting dining and entertaining venues at the existing mall, with an additional 150,000 square feet of prime retail space and outparcels for food and beverage operators.
The phased redevelopment project will be a pleasant, self-contained community with abundant green space, bike and golf carts, walking trails, a trolley system and access to public transit. It will offer access to the Miami-Dade SMART Plan mass transit route adjacent to the property, according to Meerbott.
The total project will be completed over a seven-year time frame. It is expected to create about 2,700 new jobs and generate $44 million in property taxes ad valorem revenue in the first five years. This will mean about $6.1 million for Cutler Bay. It will mean up to $491 million, $75.2million to Cutler Bay over a 20 year period.
The developer’s plan is in accordance with the Town’s code and will not be seeking any special approvals.
The developer’s master plan calls for updating the existing 808,766-square foot mall with cosmetic improvements and the addition of several new high-quality retailers, the phased development of 4,395 new market rate apartments that will meet the needs of a full spectrum of household budgets. There will be additional new retail and restaurant concepts located around a series of man-made lakes and open spaces, a new specialty grocery store, a 150 key hotel, 60,000 square feet of medical office space, and a terraced community amphitheater/bandshell.
The plan also calls for a new entrance for vehicles directly off U.S. 1. There will be an entrance square with a large fountain and extensive green space.
There will be a pedestrian bridge connecting the community to the bus rapid transit stop. The entire community will feature bike and golf cart paths, pedestrian walking trails and trolley stops to minimize the use of cars.
The development team acquired the mall and adjacent parcels totaling 80 acres in May 2022. The site is bordered by the Florida Turnpike on the east and U.S. 1 on the west. It is directly along the new South Corridor Rapid Transit Project expected to open in late 2024. The corridor will provide a 20 mile mobility connection between Miami’s central business district and the county’s southern communities.
Ground-breaking on the first residential building is expected in mid-2023 and will mean new housing units in about 18 months or early 2025 with rents beginning at $2,500.
“We’re delighted to work with the Town of Cutler Bay and its residents to breathe new life in a property that has been underutilized for decades, and in so doing, create thousands of new jobs as well as help alleviate the housing crunch facing many Miami-Dade residents today,” said Ron Gaither, chief development officer of Electra America.
