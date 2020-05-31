On Saturday May 30, 2020, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez signed an Emergency Order instituting a countywide curfew, effective immediately.
This curfew is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. Municipalities within Miami-Dade County may have more restrictive curfews than this, so residents should check the orders issued by their cities.
During this curfew, people are not allowed on any streets or sidewalks for any purpose. The only people allowed in these areas are active-duty police, fire rescue, first responders, and medical, health care and utility repair service personnel, along with people walking their dogs within 250 feet of their residences.
“With a heavy heart, I have ordered a curfew countywide to protect the lives of our 2.8 million residents following the outbreak of violence in our community on May 30, which included the burning of police cars at the Miami Police Station,” Mayor Gimenez said. “Across our nation, peaceful protests have occurred in response to the horrific death of George Floyd. While I wholeheartedly support peaceful protests, there will be zero tolerance for lawlessness in Miami-Dade County.”
“Let me be clear, justice must be done,” Mayor Gimenez said. “But rioting and looting accomplish nothing. Those unlawful actions just bring more pain and suffering. Violence is never the answer. We must all stand up against injustice, but we must do so peacefully.”
