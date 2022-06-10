A love for scouting is often carried from one generation to the next. The historic Troop 69, in operating since the 1940s, has certainly seen multiple generations pass through the Cub and Boy Scouts.
There have been changes of course over the decades although the purpose and goals have remained the same.
In starting at the Cub Scout level, “Children, parents, leaders, and sponsoring organizations work together to achieve the purposes of Cub Scouting: “Positively influence character development and encourage spiritual growth; Help children develop habits and attitudes of good citizenship; Encourage good sportsmanship and pride in growing strong in mind and body Improve understanding within the family; Strengthen children’s ability to get along with others and respect other people; Show how to be helpful and do one’s best; Foster a sense of personal achievement by helping children develop new interests and skill; Show how to be helpful and do one’s best; Provide fun and adventure; and Prepare children to further develop as Scout” (https://www.cubscoutpack069.org)
In keeping with these purposes, Cub Scout Pack 69 has added a new program to be inclusive of children with special needs. Lily Rodriguez, Committee Chair, explains the importance of the expansion. “The program we're launching focuses on various learning aspects found in special needs. We will have inclusion dens for little ones that can function in a regularly paced learning environment with some redirection and one-on-one assistance. Then we will also have dens that are slower paced and have more one-on-one interaction for those that need a little extra help.”
Similar to the school procedure of an Individualized Education Plan (IEP), the Scouts have an Individualized Scout Advancement Plan (IAP) parents fill out to ensure the specific needs of each child is addressed.
Rodriguez credits scouting as something that has made a difference in their lives.
“My son started Scouts when he was in 1st grade and was diagnosed with autism when he was 8. I have to say, Scouts has been a Godsent for us. He went from the kid that needed headphones and weighted blankets at school to an independent 6th grader who's is now in Troop and has learned to work together with his patrol as a team. I really wish more people knew of the
benefits Scouting has in general but more specifically for those that have unique hurdles in life.”
The new program is part of the overall Pack program and included in the den meetings and various events. They meet on Mondays at 7:00 p.m. at Silver Palm United Methodist Church, 15855 SW 248th St, Homestead.
For information - info@cubscoutpack069.org or call Rodriguez, (786) 553-1449.
