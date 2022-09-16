The iconic Robert Is Here is always extra busy on the weekends. Sunday, September 25, 2022, 2:00 p.m., will add in a special event though as Cub Scout Troop 69 will be performing a full flag retirement and replacement ceremony.
Lily Rodriguez, Committee Chair, explained. “This is very different from the flag replacements that we have done in the past as this will include a formal event to fully "put to rest" the flag being retired. We do this via burning at a
relevant event. We would like for the community to participate in this as most people have never attended a formal flag retirement. We will also be
explaining the entire thing so that people understand what is being done and why.”
For those not familiar with the set protocols for retiring a United States of America flag, the guidelines are: “When the United States flag (Old Glory)
becomes worn, torn, faded or badly soiled, it is time to replace it with a new flag, and the old flag should be ‘retired’ with all the dignity and respect befitting our nation's flag. The traditional method of retirement is to incinerate the flag, but this does not mean that one should simply drop the entire flag (intact) into a fire. A flag ceases to be a flag when it is cut into pieces. In addition, it is easier to completely incinerate the flag, if it is cut into smaller pieces. A flag should never be torn up like an old bed sheet. It should be cut up with scissors or shears in a methodical manner. The corners of the flag should be stretched out over a table top and someone should cut the flag in half, vertically (be careful not to cut up the blue star field.”
As an additional note, “The reason we do not cut the blue star field is it
represents the union of the fifty states and one should never let the union be broken.” Further, “The Scouts maintain a vigil over the fire until all traces of the flag remnants are destroyed. Then, the fire is extinguished and the ashes are buried.” (http://www.usscouts.org/ceremony/flagret1.asp)
For anyone new to the area, Robert is Here is located at 19200 Palm Dr., S.W. 344th St., Florida City.
Scout Troop 69 has a decade longer history having been established in 1945, and as they show on their website, “Cub Scout Pack 69 has been actively
involved in the community and helped thousands of Scouts learn essential life, social, and leadership skills. We keep a vigorous schedule of events and
activities, allowing our Scouts to get the most out of their scouting experience.”
While the younger Cub Scouts will perform the ceremony, members of Boy Scout Troop 69 will be on-site, too, from 12:00-4:00 p.m., with the
ceremony and the scouts selling popcorn and jerky as fundraising for their programs.
The ceremony on Sunday culminates the Open House Week for the Scouts which will be held Monday, September 19, Wednesday September 21, and
Friday September 23 at 7:00 p.m., at Silver Palm United Methodist Church (15855 SW 248th St, Homestead).
There are different levels of scouting programs for boys and girls starting in Kindergarten and the most recently added program was reported in the June 10, 2022 South Dade News Leader, “Cub Scout Pack 69 Offers New Special Needs Program”.
For more information, see website of www.cubscoutpack069.org; Email: info@cubscoutpack069.org, follow them on Facebook, or call Rodriguez, (786) 553-1449.
