Carnival Cruise Line and PortMiami held a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of Terminal F which will serve as the homeport of the LNG-powered Carnival Celebration when the ship debuts in 2022. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Carnival President Christine Duffy, along with county commissioners and construction partners, officially marked the beginning of construction on the expansive 471,000-square-foot

facility which will be Carnival’s third terminal at the port and its largest in South Florida.