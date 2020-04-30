A 29-year-old Homestead man wanted for a litany fraud and larceny charges was arrested Sunday after turning himself in at the checkpoint set up on U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 112.5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilfredo Echevarria Dominguez was charged with four counts of grand theft, four counts of fraud and two counts of using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.
Dominguez contacted the Sheriff’s Office and stated he wished to turn himself in at the checkpoint. Upper Keys Deputies met Dominguez there and took him to jail.
Dominguez used stolen credit card information to illegally purchase:
• A $1,469 generator from Marathon Lumber in December
• $2,719 in liquor from Marathon Liquors in November
• $2,169 in liquor from Old Town Wine and Spirits in Key West in November
Detective Sgt. Trevor Wirth investigated the case. In many of the cases, Echevarria Dominguez used the same phone number to place orders with the business. Detective Wirth then collected the suspect’s call history. Detective Wirth also worked with Citibank’s security services to investigate the cases.
Echevarria Dominguez was booked into jail.
