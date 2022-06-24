Sitting as the Community Redevelopment Agency Board at its June 15 meeting, Council reconsidered the award to the Minority Builders Coalition to build four new homes in the southwest neighborhood.
Bryan Johnson, spokesman for the Coalition, asked to adjust the sales price and models to combat a thirty-three percent increase in costs since the contract was approved.
Only one model, “The Rose” would be offered, a three bedroom, two bath house, between 1125 to 1500 square-feet without a garage, for up to $325,000. That home originally was the smallest of three options for sale at $265,000.
Johnson said the price of materials increased eight percent with services costing fifteen percent more with a six to eight month lead time. He said the coalition was reducing its profit margin to six percent from fifteen percent or $16,542 for each of the four houses.
Councilmember Patricia Fairclough Staggers said the four City-owned lots deeded to the Coalition as selected builder were a significant advantage with a substantial increase in value. Sold as affordable housing, the houses are to be sold to homebuyers with income between eighty to 120 percent of median income.
The CRA is still offering down payment assistance to first time buyers but admits only the higher median incomes can afford this housing. The budget is $100,000 for this with $10,000 assistance.
Councilmember Fairclough Staggers said the County conveyed 189 properties to developers for affordable housing over the years.
“This project is about equity, access and inclusion for minorities in the southwest community,” she said. “And I’m excited about using a minority developer for this project with a fifty-one year track record.”
“Thank you for bringing us an option rather than walking away from the project,” Councilmember Erica Avila said. “We provided the property to build, we offer down payment assistance, and you were committing to providing other assistance.”
Johnson said the Coalition was still offering $15,000 to help with closing costs.
Mayor Steve Losner said he did not support the transaction originally, and would not support an 1100 square foot model for $60,000 more than in January.
“Maybe it’s time to part company contractually,” he said. “There are other building methods to create affordability if we look to other builders. For those Miami lots, there’s not been a lot of progress. But this is not much of a house with a terrible floor plan. I’m not willing to settle just to get something done.”
Councilmember Larry Roth explored options to providing at least a one-car garage. One lot could not support a garage due to lot size with existing easements. Johnson said the Coalition would explore garages for the other three in their new design.
“And laundry rooms,” added Councilmember Avila.
Councilmember Fairclough-Staggers asked for consideration of an increase in down payment assistance to $20,000.
CRA staff reported on available lots in the southwest neighborhood.
Five CRA-owned lots are zoned for single-family construction but four don’t meet the minimum lot size. The CRA is in the process of unifying two lots to be able to build one additional house. There are thirty-six lots not zoned for single family, sixteen of a size to build if the zoning were changed - all those lots are zoned mixed use under the Southwest Master Plan.
On the motion to accept the revised proposal with Minority Builders Coalition with the smaller model on all four lots, with a garage on three of the lots, and at that designated maximum purchase price, the vote was six to one, Losner voting no.
The CRA also proposed rules for its Impact Fee Grant program reimbursing those fees for single-family homes in the CRA District, as requested by Council. The affordability requirement was set at household incomes of between 80% and 120% of median income.
Program funding was set at $100,000.
Councilmember Julio Guzman was told the impact fee rate was calculated at $2.74 per square foot for residential buildings.
Mayor Losner said his concern was the impact fees were reimbursed for the developer but he wanted to ensure those savings were passed on to the buyers for affordability.
Councilmember Roth determined the County-wide annual median income used is $68,000 for a one-person household. An estimate of Homestead impact fees given was $6000 on a 1500 square foot house. Staff said school concurrency fees are paid directly to the school board, so those impact fees paid to the City were likely $4100.
The City Attorney said the proposed guidelines allow the CRA director to make whatever tweaks were necessary. “She has heard your direction that buyers should benefit from the savings,” the Attorney said.
The grant program is not limited to first time homebuyers but the Board’s consensus was that the plan be limited to the CRA District.
Councilmembers Fairclough-Staggers and Guzman both said they support the concept of fee reimbursement as an incentive to developers to build in the southwest community.
Councilmember Roth suggested the developer use the reimbursement of fees to contribute to the buyer’s closing costs.
The Board motion on the guidelines passed six to one, Losner voting no.
A final item was a contract for citywide landscape maintenance services. Brightview, the current provider, was the low bidder at $747,586 for the first year with two one year renewable options.
Board members said they were not happy with the level of service provided by the company. Staff reminded the Board that Brightview’s bid for the total contract at $774,000 was significantly less than the next company bidding on all categories at $1,325,000.
The Board asked for service along the CSX tracks too. Although the railroad owns the land, it is federally regulated so the City cannot force proper maintenance.
In response to the charge of poor performance, the City manager reminded the Board he was the new sheriff in town and would hold them accountable.
The motion to approve the contract passed six to one, Losner voting no.
