A six-member Homestead City Council sitting as the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Board approved plans for a five-story apartment building with forty loft-style apartments on a unique lot at Mowry and Flagler Avenue.
The 0.85 acre property is currently a free City parking lot across from the Redland Hotel.
Bordered by the busway, the property would be in its own District so any City planning amendments only apply to it.
The CRA agreement is a fifty year ground lease with Banyan LLC, allowing a density of sixty-three units per acre. The current comprehensive plan downtown mixed use development is fifteen units per acre.
Mayor Steve Losner was concerned about that level of density. “This sets an untenable precedent for the City this close to the downtown,” he said. “This is the camel’s nose under the tent. I can’t support super high densities in the downtown.
County regulators are pushing for transit-way densities of up to 250 units per acre along the busway.
The CRA lease would generate revenue of ten dollars per unit per month. If Banyan sells the property in the first five years, the CRA would be entitled to 25 percent of the total profits.
The oddly shaped lot, long and narrow, is contaminated with arsenic. Nevertheless, the developers estimate the finished building value at $13 million. The CRA estimates the finished building could produce $120,000 per year in taxes. Construction could begin in 2023.
Project plans were last presented in March of 2020 when Council had questions about the design and the proposed density. The modern-style, market-rate units would each have parking space under the building’s first floor. The two-bedroom, two-bath units of about 855 square feet are designed with walls of glass and great height to give relief from their compact size, according to the architect. Outdoor space would be on the roof with a shallow pool and small garden.
“This is just beautiful, looking into downtown,” said Councilmember Erica Avila. “This project adds to our economic vitality and growth.”
Councilmember Patricia Fairclough-Staggers said, “This is a great first step for our downtown. As to density, we’ll decide that on a case by case basis, there has to be a balance.”
Councilmember Julio Guzman agreed, saying each case could promote capital for new projects.
Council discussion showed concern that downtown residents wouldn’t have unique mom-and-pop restaurants or shopping to explore but agreed that residents were needed to create a sense of community.
Council as the CRA Board voted five to one to approve the Banyan project, Losner voting no.
The Council meeting that followed held discussion on adding restrooms to the roof of the parking garage at Mowry and Krome Avenue so events could be hosted there. Staff presented engineering plans to cost $91,000 with construction to begin in 2023 priced at $617,373.
Councilmember Guzman pushed to this project, “A one-time investment of capital,” he said. “There are many creative ways to use this space to fire up the City.”
Discussion was that it was premature to proceed without an underlying agreement with the third party parking facility managers. Mayor Losner wondered what other projects the Peoples Trust Plan funds might be used for – staff said the money would not come at the cost of any specific
project. Council also worried that construction could easily escalate to a much higher price.
Councilmember Larry Roth said, “We need more details, the number of bathrooms, the placement, what programs to promote, rules for the transit managers.” Staff told him the garage height prevented food trucks from reaching the roof.
“I’m tired of hearing No,” said Councilmember Guzman. “Let’s find a way to make this happen. It could attract many cool events.”
Councilmember Avila agreed, “If you can find a better way to catch this mouse, tell me.”
During comments, Council was cautioned to explore recent flooding of the garage, the cinema roof and at the Cybrarium for possible construction flaws.
At the suggestion of the City Manager, the item was pulled to gather additional information and come back as a stand-alone item at City Council in two weeks.
Council approved the first public art placement from the Public Art Fund monies apart from the $1.7 million used to decorate the Cybrarium. “One”, a sculpture of a globe of many hands, would sit on a pedestal with up-lighting on City Hall plaza at the terminus of Park Avenue. Council comments were very positive about the nod to diversity within unity.
The Public Art Board offered four amendments to its work plans for Council, with a fifth project – a sculpture of William and Isabella Krome – discussed separately.
The revised plans include the placement of the “One” sculpture, a donation project by Florida City Gas for $100,000 at the Board’s recommendation and placement, A Call to Artist draft agreement for an abstract bronze sculpture celebrating the early history of Homestead at a budget of $200,000, and finally, a sculpture garden feature at the planned Sports Complex Park on Kingman Road.
Council decided to review the proposed Krome sculpture at its September meeting.
Councilmember Fairclough-Staggers said, “I understand the Board vetted this as well as you could but I don’t want to rush the process, especially when it’s being done in bronze. You want to be careful of sensitive topics given all that’s going on.”
At the end of the meeting, Council held extended discussion on the first draft of new regulations, master plan amendments and comprehensive plan changes for the Southwest Planned Neighborhood (SWPUN). Staff offered the draft after a first Council workshop on changing these rules, concentrating on mixed-use development (residential and commercial), densities of twenty units per acre, tightening architectural standards, and decreasing minimum lot sizes to 3600 square feet to promote single family home construction.
Council ultimately pended its conversation on SWPUN rules to await a further workshop in the fall to consider further details.
In other Council business, a signage contract with Doral Digital Reprographics for $92,311 for colorful City signs as a pilot program was advanced. It had been delayed from its initial May 2022 Council approval.
Council also approved an agreement with the Southern Homestead Soccer Academy for use of the Harris Field and Sports Complex soccer fields for 150 kids in its program.
The Lumade Volleyball league was permitted to continue using the Harris Field gym for league play. Its twelve travel teams now have over 200 female players and have been very successful.
Mayor Losner praised tournament hosting as a way to bring others to Homestead to recognize our parks’ amenities.
At Councilmember Roth’s suggestion, Councilmember agreed to pay the $585 park fees for The Cortney Vega Sports Athletic Foundation to use Roscoe Warren Park for its Stamp Out Sickle Cell 5K walk/run fundraiser on October 1.
