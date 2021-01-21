Late last week, the Palace Gardens assisted Living Facility’s Activities Room was turned into a vaccination center for Residents, Staff Members and Third-party Providers. The facility partnered with Walgreens Drugs to administer the first doses of the Pfizer-BioN Tech vaccine. The second shots will be given on February 4th. Palace Gardens’ General Manager Guila Covella commented, “This is a big step in protecting our residents and eventually in getting them back to a more normal lifestyle.”
COVID-19 Vaccinations come to Homestead’s Palace Gardens
- By Hugh Hudson
