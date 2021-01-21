One of around 400 individuals to be vaccinated at the Palace Gardens receives her shot.

 Ira Hugh Hudson

Late last week, the Palace Gardens assisted Living Facility’s Activities Room was turned into a vaccination center for Residents, Staff Members and Third-party Providers. The facility partnered with Walgreens Drugs to administer the first doses of the Pfizer-BioN Tech vaccine. The second shots will be given on February 4th. Palace Gardens’ General Manager Guila Covella commented, “This is a big step in protecting our residents and eventually in getting them back to a more normal lifestyle.” 

The Palace Garden’s Activities Room turned Vaccination Center was a busy place as residents, staff, and third-party providers received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

