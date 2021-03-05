Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace has been known to fast-track projects in the past. As with much else in this continuing time of COVID-19, extra efforts may be required to bring about programs or projects that are not “business as usual”. So it was, Florida City was approved to set up a daily vaccination site on Sunday, February 28, 2021 with the intent to be open Wednesday, March 3, 2021 through Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Mayor Wallace summed up the main point as they pushed to get details finalized, “We’ll only get this under control if we are aggressive and that is why we stepped up.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), US Department of Defense, the Florida Department of Health, Florida Division of Emergency Management, and the Florida National Guard have partnered to open four sites; one of which is Miami Dade Community College (North Campus).
The facility at the Florida City Gymnasium complex (650 NW 5th Ave) is a hub of that site. While they anticipate 500 doses a day of the two-part Pfizer vaccine, there will be some unknown quantity of new Janssen vaccine from Johnson and Johnson. The site will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day through Wednesday March 10, 2021. It will re-open later for the second-dose shots. All area Florida residents who meet eligibility may request or come to this site. The building is set up for individuals to enter one-way, receive their vaccinations, wait the designated time to ensure there is no adverse reaction, and exit the other side.
“We also have a couple of vans as part of our City transportation system,” Mayor Wallace added. “We will use those to provide transportation to and from the site as needed.”
Giselle Mercado, Lead Registered Nurse for Accessible Home Health with her team of nine other personnel, said it is a mix of appointments and walk-ins. Florida City Commissioner Eugene Barry explained Florida City was canvassing individuals and groups as well.
Naranja residents Patricia and Emmett Vaughan were grateful for the site. “I am seventy-nine and was getting desperate,” she said. “We registered with the state and have had no response,” he explained. The Publix appointments were also filled.
Expanded eligibility also began March 3, 2021. “Governor DeSantis has expanded the groups eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida. Long-term care facility residents and staff; Persons 65 years of age and older;
Persons under 65 deemed medically vulnerable by a physician;
Health care personnel with direct patient contact;
K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older;
Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older;
and Firefighters 50 years of age and older
(https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/covid-19-vaccines-in-florida/)
As a reminder, CVS, Navarro, Publix, Walmart, and Winn-Dixie are offering appointments at selected locations. Consult each website for their procedures and appointments.
For more information about how to pre-register for a vaccine in Florida, visit the state’s website, https://myvaccine.fl.gov/ or call:
1-888-499-0840, or 1-833-540-2065.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.