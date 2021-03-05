Nurses from FEMA contractor Accessible Home Health are set up for intake processing at Florida City Youth Activities Center Vaccination site. (left to right) Rafael Escalona, Wilberto Rodriguez, Site Supervisor Giselle Mercado, and Yavmara Orama.

Florida City’s Youth Activities Center at 650 NW 5th Ave began hosting a FEMA satellite vaccination site on Wednesday. Individuals that meet the current Florida criteria can walk-in with no appointment necessary.