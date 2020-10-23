With growing COVID-19 numbers in Monroe County, health department and county officials are urging residents to not let their guard down when it comes to wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing. There have been 201 cases in the past 14 days with a 7 percent positive test rate.
“We are going into season and we are going to see a spike in numbers,” said Florida Department of Health Administrator Bob Eadie. “I cannot emphasize enough the importance to limit gatherings especially ones where masks are not used.”
In an abundance of caution, the upcoming county commission meeting to be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21 will move from a hybrid meeting to virtual only. To see the agenda, view watch options, or to find the link to participate, visit www.monroecounty-fl.gov/meetings.
Monroe County still requires facial coverings to be worn in all business establishments with a few exceptions like being able to remove a mask while sitting in a restaurant or bar to eat or drink or while working out in a gym. Information on the facial covering requirements can be found at www.monroecountyem.com/covid19.
While businesses may operate at 100 percent capacity, social distancing by maintaining a six-foot separation between parties is still required. Masks are required outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained. Local hospitals continue to be monitored and, as of today, are good on supplies, staffing, and beds.
