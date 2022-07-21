With subvariants of the coronavirus spreading, the number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 continues to increase.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data Wednesday showing that 4,481 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 4,322 a week earlier.
The data also showed that 460 Florida patients with COVID-19 were in intensive-care units, up from 437 a week earlier.
Health officials across the country have pointed to subvariants known as BA.4 and BA.5 for increasing the number of people infected with the coronavirus.
The Florida Department of Health released numbers Friday that showed the state had a reported 78,245 new cases of COVID-19 from July 8 through July 14.
Florida had topped 60,000 new cases in nine straight weeks and had topped 70,000 cases in six of the weeks, according to the Department of Health numbers.
