The COVID-19 Food Assistance Program for City of Homestead residents has now reopened. The program, funded through Community Development Block Grant funds, is designed to assist residents who have suffered a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic by alleviating the burden of grocery costs through Grocery Gift Cards distributed to households in accordance with program guidelines. Applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis.
Homestead residents in need of assistance should visit www.cityofhomestead.com/covidhelp and scroll to the “Food Assistance Cards” section to access the full program guidelines and online application. Applicants must reside within Homestead’s City Limits and provide identification such as a driver’s license or utility bill with the applicant’s name and address. Applicants are urged to double check their address is within the City of Homestead City Limits and not just a Homestead Postal Address prior to submitting their application. Applicants must also identify how COVID-19 has impacted them and sign an affidavit attesting to the information provided. Income eligibility limits are as follows:
Family Size
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Income Limits
$51,200
$58,500
$65,800
$73,100
$78,950
$84,800
$90,650
$96,500
Residents who are unable to complete the application online may also fax the application to 786-349-6777. Questions related to the program guidelines and how to submit an application should directed to startoffsmartinc@gmail.com or 305-224-5585. The City of Homestead also offers other assistance programs to eligible residents. To learn more about these programs, visit www.cityofhomestead.com/covidhelp.
