Florida reported 10,162 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the lowest number since July 19 and the first time under 11,000 since July 25, according to numbers posted Tuesday on the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
The Monday count followed a reported 11,132 new cases on Sunday.
The state’s seven-day “moving” average as of Monday was 16,362 new cases.
Florida reported 9,291 cases on July 19, the last time the daily total was below 10,000.
It reported 10,295 cases on July 25, the last time it was below 11,000 cases. Florida has been a hot spot for COVID-19 during the past two months because of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.
Federal unemployment assistance programs designed for people who lost jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic ended Monday. Here are numbers about unemployment assistance in Florida since March 15, 2020, when the pandemic slammed into the state’s economy:
--- $31,563,730,116: Total paid to claimants.
--- $18,857,906,451: Amount paid in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Lost Wages Assistance programs.
--- $7,141,281,839: Amount paid in state unemployment assistance.
--- $3,164,896,246: Amount paid in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program.
--- $2,399,645,580: Amount paid in the Federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program.
--- 7,093,319: Claims received.
--- 5,937,656: “Unique” claims received.
--- 5,652,901: Claims processed.
--- 2,520,225: Eligible claims processed.
--- 2,416,701: Claimants paid.
Source: Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
