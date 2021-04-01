State health-care agencies on Tuesday released numbers about the coronavirus in Florida. Here are some takeaways:
--- 2,052,441: Total number of cases since the pandemic started.
--- 5,062: Increase in cases from a Monday count.
--- 33,338: Deaths of Florida residents.
--- 91: Increase in Florida resident deaths from a Monday count.
--- 645: Deaths of non-Florida residents
--- 1: Increase in non-Florida resident deaths from a Monday count.
--- 11,040: Deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities.
--- 11: Increase in long-term care deaths from a Monday count.
--- 5,761,310: People vaccinated through Monday,
--- 2,556,933: People who had received first doses of two-dose series.
--- 2,976,016: People who had completed two-dose vaccination series.
--- 228,361: People who had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
--- 57.1: Percentage of people vaccinated who are women.
--- 2,927: People hospitalized with “primary” diagnoses of COVID-19.
--- 2,944: People hospitalized with “primary” diagnoses of COVID-19.
--- 17: Increase in people hospitalized from a Tuesday count.
--- 986: People hospitalized in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
--- 1: Increase in people hospitalized from a Monday count.
Sources: Florida Dept of Health and Florida Agency for Health Care Admin.
