Monroe County will be hosting five live town hall meetings via Zoom to provide the public the opportunity to give feedback and input on the strategic priorities for the upcoming fiscal year 2022 (FY22).
During the town hall meetings, hosted by Senior Director of Strategic Planning Kimberly Matthews, attendees will be able to take a live survey, see real-time
results, make comments on current strategic priorities, and offer new priorities.
The Board of County Commissioners will use the feedback and survey results to set FY22 strategic priorities during a special meeting on May 25 at 10:30 a.m. The BOCC’s new FY22 Strategic Priorities will be used during the creation of the FY22 budget process beginning in June to align the allocation of County resources with the strategic priorities of the community and the Commission.
The public town hall meetings and Zoom links are:
• Tuesday, May 11, 10-11 a.m. https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/97358372425
• Tuesday, May 11, 3-4 p.m. https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/96861676197
• Wednesday, May 12, 5:30 p.m https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/91232568842
• Thursday, May 13, noon-1 p.m. https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/95153952872
• Friday, May 14, 9-10 a.m. https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/95592973561
To participate in the live survey during the meeting, go to www.zeetings.com/monroe2020 on any laptop, tablet, or mobile device.
The survey will allow you to log in or remain anonymous. A survey will also be available through the website during that week at www.monroecounty-fl.gov/strategicplanning.
“These meetings are reminiscent of the original meetings hosted in the fall of 2018 to gather community feedback for the 2020 Monroe County Strategic Plan,” said Matthews. “As we know, the world is everchanging, and the priorities of our Community and Commission may have shifted. These meetings give the community an opportunity to tell us what matters to them most.”
In 2018, the county gathered nearly 3,000 responses through a combination of online and in-person stakeholder and town hall meetings. For additional
information, email matthews-kimberly@monroecounty-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.