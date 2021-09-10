The Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources, Division of Environmental Resources Management (RER-DERM), continues its response to the fish kill that occurred around the area of the 79th Street Basin.
By the end of the day Tuesday, staff conducted monitoring activities in north Biscayne Bay, including the basins south of the Julia Tuttle Causeway, south of the 79th street Causeway, and south of the 125th Street Causeway. DERM and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) coordinated sampling efforts to maximize coverage across the affected basins.
Two DERM teams were on boats along with a team from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Biscayne Bay Aquatic Preserves (DEP BBAP) to conduct water quality surveys in the affected basins.
Their objectives were to characterize water quality and to characterize the extent of the fish kill and sampling for the following parameters:
dissolved oxygen, temperature, salinity, conductivity and pH, as well as nutrients, chlorophyll, bacteria and turbidity.
The DEP BBAP team was focusing on water quality sampling on west side of basin, integrating fish kill-related sampling with regular monthly monitoring.
The second DERM team was conducting regular seagrass sampling and collecting additional data on physical parameters (dissolved oxygen, temperature, salinity, conductivity, pH). This team collected carcasses as needed.
Additionally, one DERM biologist responded on land across the affected basins and was assisting sampling teams as needed.
All of these teams are in communication in the field, conducting sampling as well as getting a general idea of bay conditions and fish kill status.
There were no areas of anoxia, or areas devoid of dissolved oxygen, within the water column at any of the sites.
The crews observed approximately 150 dead fish, with about 50 near the Edgewater area and about 100 north of Biscayne Point.
No new areas of fish kill have been reported and numbers remain low overall.
The species of these fish included some bottom-dwelling fish such as puffers, toadfish and porcupine fish as well as other species including mojarras and snapper.
With higher water temperatures and lower wind conditions prevailing this week, along with other factors, conditions may still contribute to subsequent fish kill events.
DERM and DEP will continue to monitor conditions.
Residents can report a fish kill 24/7 online at http://tinyurl.com/baywatch305, by emailing baywatch@miamidade.gov, or by calling 305-372-6955.
The public can learn more about why it's so important to protect the health of the Bay here: www.miamidade.gov/fertilizer.
Reducing the use of plastic and polystyrene and picking up trash and dog waste are also important steps to prevent pollution in the Bay.
Miami-Dade County has stated that they are committed to taking all possible action to turn around the crisis facing our waters.
The County is accelerating investments in replacing or repairing critical water infrastructure and septic to sewer conversion. Earlier this year, the County began implementing a ban on fertilizer use during the rainy season (May 15 - October 31), when nutrients are more likely to be carried in water flowing off the urban landscape.
And the county’s proposed budget includes nearly $4 million to tackle fish kills and flooding, seaweed collection and removal, in order to preserve and protect Biscayne Bay.
