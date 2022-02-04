Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava gave the State of the County address on Monday January 31 in Greynolds Park in northeast Miami.
The Mayor was welcomed by chair of the County Commission Jose “Pepe” Diaz and local County Commissioner Sally Heyman.
The Mayor’s speech recognized that both are term-limited in 2022 along with Commissioners Sosa, Montestime, and Souto.
Mayor Levine Cava interspersed her speech with select phrases in Spanish and phonetic Creole.
“The state of the county is stronger than ever,” the Mayor said. “This past year tested us in new ways as we continue to face a deadly pandemic, fighting to help the hardest hit families and help businesses to rebound.”
“The County created large scale vaccination sites especially in hard-to-reach neighborhoods,” Mayor Levine-Cava said. “Hundreds of volunteers formed vaccination outreach teams. We distributed 300,000 at home test kits.”
Her speech said the County confronted a gun violence epidemic with real results that brought national recognition.
The Mayor called for a moment of silence to honor the ninety-eight victims of the June 24th Surfside building collapse. She said displaced families were at the center of every decision that was made in response.
The County conducted an audit of all pending building certifications and strengthened the local building Code. “Surfside reminded us that despite our many perils, our community will always come together in the face of tragedy,” the Mayor said.
Mayor Levine Cava said the community was uniquely ready to take on the future. She acknowledged the “once in a lifetime opportunity’ to take advantage of the hundreds of millions of dollars in funding from the bipartisan federal infrastructure law that created thousands of local jobs.”
The Mayor made environmental issues a key component of her report, citing promotion of solar energy, pushing electric vehicles, and protecting Biscayne Bay. She cited her work with the County ‘septic-to-sewer’ program that drew federal money to convert 340 homes. She also acknowledged the work necessary to protect coastal communities that must confront rising seas.
“Miami-Dade’s goal is net zero gas emissions by 2050,” the Mayor said.
“We also have our first chief Bay officer to combat extreme heat killing sea grasses in Biscayne Bay,” Mayor Levine Cava said. “The new County fertilizer Ordinance has people recognizing that now is the time to fertilize, not during the rainy season.”
The Mayor praised the twelve-priorities of the County action plan, including the airport’s ability to handle 37 million passengers last year, a landmark agreement with all ten County unions, and expanded housing assistance for 14,000 units of affordable and workplace housing “so people can afford to live here”.
The County has committed $260 million to expand its housing programs.
Mayor Levine Cava touched briefly on the new Air Mobility working group, the sixteen mile Ludlum Trail under the Metrorail, and the 9500 families that chose to adopt stray pets – including her husband’s two cats.
She also praised the Technology group that promoted the highest growth careers with infrastructure and community college education. The County spent $12 million establishing technology training programs.
“This is the true pinnacle of my career,” the Mayor said. “It’s a calling. I take all feedback seriously and read all your emails not just the nice ones.
I know we have work to do.”
“I renew my commitment to you as your collaborator in chief, serving with care and compassion,” the Mayor said in conclusion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.