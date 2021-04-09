Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava held a press conference Monday April 5 to announce new COVID guidelines for the County. She also announced the end to the County COVID midnight curfew set for Monday April 12.
The Mayor earlier had said the curfew restrictions would continue until COVID positivity rates decline or stabilize.
“As we work to aggressively expand access to the vaccine, we have now passed 800,000 residents who have received at least one dose, myselfincluded,” the Mayor said. “Seventy-five percent of those over age 65 have been vaccinated in Miami-Dade County. Truly this is a great milestone.”
“Today, everyone age 16 and up is eligible to get the vaccine,” the Mayor said. “I’m grateful the Governor heeded calls to expand eligibility. This is the true turning point in addressing this pandemic.”
The Mayor introduced Dr. Peter Paige whom she appointed as the County’s Chief Medical Officer the day she was sworn into office.
Dr. Paige said, “The curfew is one tool used to curb the virus and it was effective. It did help decrease one potential area of exposure and transmission.”
Dr. Paige said positivity rates are an important tracking measure for the percent of first time patients testing positive for the COVID virus.
“We’re seeing a positive rate on a six day average of 4.61 percent, roughly flat on a fourteen day average from a month ago,” he said. “This is decreasing from peaks we saw months ago. We did expect an increase reflecting community transmission due to activity from spring break and all the travel in Miami but it was not as bad as expected.”
In March, Mayor Levine Cava said she’d reconsider the curfew when countywide tests hit 5.5 percent. The positivity rate at the time she spoke was 6.3 percent.
Dr. Paige said the daily numbers across the county were 518 COVID patients with 114 in critical care units.
“Referencing a month ago there were 597 patients with 179 in critical care units,” he said “This is a very favorable trend as it relates to this illness.”
“There has been a downward trend in deaths since January,” Dr. Paige said. “It’s happening ecause of the vaccine. The vaccine rollout was very successful in the County.”
“We must still bevigilant,” Mayor Levine-Cava said. Referencing the new guidelines, she said they still include masking, social distancing, frequent hand washing, and staying home if you are sick.
She said VACS (vaccine accessibility for community safety) teams were going door-to-door in the County to schedule people for vaccines and tell them about vaccine safety, already knocking on over 10,000 doors.
The Mayor urged everyone to get a COVID vaccine. “The vaccine is safe and effective,” she said.
“It’s necessary and it’s the right thing to do.”
She also said vaccine hesitancy was on the decline.
“Just Friday, the CDC announced finally that it’s safe to travel for those vaccinated, without testing or quarantine, as long as they wear masks,
socially distant and wash hands frequently,” Mayor Levine Cava said. “I’ll be visiting my grandchildren at the end of this month; I can’t wait!”
The Mayor praised the partnership with the business community in working to get back to normal. Several hoteliers and members of the tourism and hospitality community spoke briefly at the press conference.
Mayor Levine Cava said her goal was to restore the County’s economy, making it better than before the pandemic.
Her press conference statements were repeated in Spanish and Creole.
Miami-Dade County official figures for April 3 showed 448,479 total confirmed COVID cases during the pandemic.
