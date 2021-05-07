Homestead would be faced with the potential of up to 250 residential units per acre, 15 stories in height.
Last week, our City staff learned that County attorneys and staff are preparing amendments to the development ordinance which allows for high rise, very high density residential construction along the transit corridor running parallel to U.S.1.
If adopted by the County Commission, the amended ordinance would also apply to cities along the Busway. The cities most impacted are Homestead, Florida City, Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest; none of which generally have or allow high rise and high residential density development.
In short, the proposal takes control of growth decisions out of the hands of cities and places the future of communities in the hands of a majority of the members of the County Commission. Most Commissioners are not accountable at the ballot box to those of us impacted by such growth.
The maximum residential density per acre in Homestead, with few exceptions, is ten units per acre with height limitations of three stories. Under the proposal, Homestead would be faced with the potential of up to 250 residential units per acre, 15 stories in height within a one-half mile radius of the transit station near City Hall.
Additionally, properties more than half a mile from the transit station but within one half mile of either side of the busway could be developed with as many as 60 units per acre.
This level of development will be without regard to city code, will not require city approval and will be in the sole discretion of the County Commission. To put that kind of development into perspective, Homestead Plaza on Campbell Drive could be re-developed with FIVE THOUSAND apartments. Five thousand new units is more than exist now in the entire city west of Krome Avenue, is about half of the final total in Keys Gate and roughly equal to the combined number in Waterstone and Malibu Bay.
This level of development at the hands of the County is unconscionable and contrary to the vision for our city. Just prior to the pandemic, vacant land along the busway in the Princeton/Naranja area was selling at a per acre price equal to $30,000.00 per unit. As that translates to $7.5 million per acre at a density of 250 units per acre, it is likely that our entire downtown would be ripe for demolition to accommodate developers eager to build, build, build while motivating property owners to cash out in amounts beyond their wildest dreams.
In Homestead, we are already faced with an imbalance of development types and high density has almost always resulted in the construction of subsidized housing. While there should be a balanced diversity of housing in every community, this proposal will do nothing more than promote the final development of Homestead as primarily a subsidized housing community. This will expand economic demographics that do not either attract jobs across a broad spectrum of opportunity or promote better commercial development. Those who live here for the remaining small town atmosphere and to avoid the congestion of Kendall will likely see their quality of life and home values stagnate and decline. The guise under which this unprecedented usurpation of local authority is predicated, is the notion that the increase in real property taxes due to the astronomical rise in property values along the transit corridor will be utilized to fund the county-wide operation of the transit system. The impact of these thousands of new units will not be offset by an increase in property tax revenue to the affected communities. The transit corridor rules will capture the entire revenue increase solely for transit operations. There will be no new monies for municipal police and other services needed due to huge increases in population unless a municipality increases its tax rate.
The very government body that determined new rail expansion to the south was not financially viable, is now planning a state of the art, Disney-esque monorail to Miami Beach. The means to fund that system will dramatically alter, if not wipe out, self-governance and quality of life in our city in order to keep the trains running in more influential areas and to Miami Beach. Meanwhile, a glorified street level bus system is the consolation prize given to those areas most in need of fast and reliable transit and whose communities will be negatively transformed.
It is my initiative to bring together the Mayors of the five southernmost Miami-Dade cities to work together to stop the proposal from proceeding to approval. Hopefully, the group of Mayors and others will speak with a united voice on behalf of the people of their respective communities to stop the ripping of the fabric of our cities, towns and villages that passage of the ordinance would ensure.
The County attorneys and staff, who follow the directives of the various Commissioners speak as if the concept is a “done deal,” without any prior input from the elected leaders or citizens of the cities most impacted.
Please flood the offices of the Commission Chair, Vice Chair and Commissioners of Districts 8 and 9 with your calls and e-mails as follows:
Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz
E-mail: jpdiaz@miamidade.gov
Phone Number: (305) 375-4343
Vice Chairman Oliver Gilbert, III
E-mail: Og3@miamidade.gov
Phone Number: (305) 375-5694
Comm. Danielle Cohen-Higgins – District 8
E-mail: District8@miamidade.gov
Phone Number: (305) 375-5218
Commissioner Kionne McGhee – District 9
E-mail: Janie4419@gmail.com
Phone Number: (305) 375-4832
Our efforts must be to preserve not only our community but also the other incorporated areas of South Miami-Dade County while rebuffing the egregious over-reach of county bureaucracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.