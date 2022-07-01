May first is National School Principal’s Day, that’s why during the May
Special Council presentation, Councilwoman Patricia Fairclough-Staggers
presented the South Region 2023 Rookie Teachers and Teachers of the Year nominees, as well as South Region Principal of the Year.
On behalf of the City of Homestead’s Education Committee, Councilwoman Fairclough- Staggers honored the South Regions Principal of the Year: Mr. J. C Dearmas and Adult Education/Technical College Principal of the Year: Dr. Susana Mauri.
To the tune of ‘Simply the Best’ by Tina Turner, Councilwoman
Fairclough-Staggers also presented all Teacher and Rookie Teacher of the Year nominees with a plaque and a gift bag, in honor of their excellence in their field.
Over 30 nominees were honored from various local schools such as Airbase K-8 Center, Avocado Elementary, Campbell Drive K-8 Center, Dr. William A. Chapman Elementary, Center for International Education: A Cambridge AS, Coconut Palm K-8 Academy, Florida City Elementary, Irving & Beatrice Peskoe K-8 Center, Gateway Environmental K-8 Learning Center, Leisure City K-8 Center, M.A.S.T. @ Homestead, Mandarin Lakes K-8 Academy, Neva King Cooper Educational Center, South Dade Middle, South Dade Senior, Juste Homestead Middle, Homestead Senior, and Redondo Elementary.
She also gave thanks to all the principles in attendance who were there to show support for their staff.
“We recognize those who are hope builders, freedom fighters, and those giving our students a fair shot at success here in Homestead” remarked Councilwoman Fairclough- Staggers, adding “Thank you for raising our children up. We salute you for all that you do. You’re simply the best”
From the list of nominees this year, two local rookie teachers have made it to the finalists list: Juan Landaverde from Homestead Middle and Mayde Montesano from Homestead Senior.
Every year, applications for Teacher and principal of the year are distributed to superintendents, eligible institutions, and program coordinators. Once applications are submitted, State selection Committees review the nominees, and the announcements of the finalists are made.
The finalists will then travel to Tallahassee for a final interview and the winners are presented in the Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year Roundtable and Gala.
The Teacher of the Year Program mission is to honor and recognize excellence in teaching, support continued learning for all educators and highlight the importance and impact of the profession. Selecting a Teacher of the Year celebrates the thousands of outstanding professional educators in
Florida schools.
