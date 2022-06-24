Homestead City Council met for a workshop discussion on what they wanted the downtown corridor along Krome Avenue with mixed-use development to look like.
The meeting also was advertised as setting rules for food trucks however that issue was not reached during the two hour meeting.
The focus of the workshop concentrated on the Southwest Neighborhood Master Plan. It covers the southern Krome Avenue corridor zoned mixed-use and still largely available for building.
Development Services Director Joe Corradino led discussion about the Plan amended in 2006, 2012 and 2017.
“Nobody ever liked this in the Code. This thing doesn’t work. It’s constantly administered through variances,” he said. “We need to talk about the conceptual buildout of the neighborhood.”
Problems include pushing parking to the front of properties, set-back rules on small City lots, and other design elements trying to blend commercial and residential uses.
Council was clear they wanted to protect the existing single-family homes neighborhood in the western part of the southwest.
Mayor Steve Losner said the major issue was architectural in answer to Councilmember Julio Guzman’s questions about commercial overlays to the Plan.
City Attorney James White gave Council a legal tutorial about platting as a way of explaining many small City lots, existing before 1974 and thus grandfathered into the Plan.
An important aspect of the general conversation was the density per acre permitted in the area.
Earlier this year, Council wrestled with adoption of thirty units per acre as a means of combating potential County approval of up to 250 units per acre along the transportation corridors. That type of density could lead to sixteen story buildings with nearly fifteen hundred residents next to small single-family homes, Council was told.
Councilmember Larry Roth said the problem was Council didn’t know what it wanted the southwest area to look like.
“I want a plan in place that the City will benefit from long term,” he said. “We’ve gone over this Plan many times but nothing comes of it.”
Councilmember Guzman was in favor of increasing approvable density to help the downtown thrive.
Mayor Losner and Councilmember Roth thought the limit should be six story buildings, as tall as the parking garage on Mowry, with expanded density allowed south to Lucy Street along Krome.
Councilmember Erica Avila also favored setting an increased density for a proposed downtown core, “But let’s suspend that detailed discussion for another day,” she said.
Council settled on setting size limits for smaller units, considered apart from subsidized housing.
Councilmember Roth said it could lead to more vibrancy for the downtown.
Mayor Losner cautioned that an increased density with these rules could promote the over-development of apartments in the business district.
Working with the City Attorney, Council agreed to several broad concepts that the majority wanted to see in the Southwest Plan for the commercial sub-area of Krome Avenue.
An expansion of the architectural parameters was urged, making design rules broader and less specific, like a ‘Bahamian style’ that is now in the Plan.
Council generally agreed that a one bedroom unit must be at least 700 square feet, two bedroom units at least 850 square feet, three bedroom units of one thousand square feet, and an additional bedroom would increase the minimum unit size to 1150 square feet.
These standards would be applied west of Krome Avenue to the neighborhood sub-area.
Council agreed to define density in that area at twenty units per acre.
Councilmember Avila said, “For now, because we can always take it out and change it later.”
Development Services explained the smallest lot size for neighborhood mixed use in the Code was five thousand square feet, but that 3600 square foot was permitted if there were other lots that size in the neighborhood. Council declined to recommend changes to lot size at this workshop.
The City Attorney said these rules would require three separate Ordinance changes by Council. He reminded Council that the developer, who in April brought a plan for a four story apartment building along Krome Avenue with retail space on the first floor, was coming back to Council next month.
Relying on existing rules for resubmission of his design, the developer’s application requires a coordinated effort with current versus future design rules.
