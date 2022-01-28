Homestead Council was asked to approve a site plan for a proposed assisted living facility (ALF) on 16.63 acres behind the new Sunnylea shopping center on Campbell Drive, just east of Harris Field.
The ALF to be known as Portofino Parc requires a special exception to permit building the facility.
Plans for the ALF include 158 independent living apartments of one- to two-bedrooms in the main three-story building. Eighty-four assisted living units and twenty-four memory care units are proposed for buildings internally attached to the facility.
Jorge Ceparo, spokesman for PMG Asset Services, made the Council presentation. He described planned amenities including a restaurant, bistro, banquet hall, and fitness center. The complex is to be built around a large lake with walking trails, bocce ball and pickleball courts, putting green, dog park, and an elevated vegetable garden to assist planting - designed for an active lifestyle. A lakeside gazebo would be a visual anchor for the restaurant while the entry is to feature an artistic fountain.
Annette Velasco representing the project architects reviewed the site plan campus. She said the design was “very clean, very modern with a contemporary look, and various heights to the buildings to give a look of movement.”
Additional amenities include a theater, doctors’ offices, beauty salon, lounges, and sales office. Independent living units in the main building would include balconies and full kitchens.
“We didn’t want the place to look institutional but to be some place you’d want to live,” Ceparo said. He described it as resort living with discrete services behind it.
Councilmember Patricia Fairclough-Staggers ascertained that experienced ALF manager Distinctive Living would run the facility and that the average price point was $3000 a month.
“At that price, you’re marketing to a very specific group,” the Councilmember said. “This doesn’t look like resort style living to me. You can find those amenities in any other ALF in the community. It’s extremely basic and pales with what we’ve seen before. I will not be supporting this as its very bare bones. With your backing you could’ve brought a better product.”
Councilmember Larry Roth questioned the amount of open space available to residents. “There’s not a lot of green space,” he said. “My fear is people will wander into the lake unsupervised. This is not a good design.”
“I agree the design elements could be more attractive,” said Councilmember Erica Avila. “On the plus side are the jobs.” She ascertained the facility would employ seventy-seven people in higher paid positions and that the ALF does not sell public memberships to use the facility. She also questioned whether the lake was a positive amenity.
Councilmember Jenifer Bailey said, “I’m sure the prices are comparable to the Palace Gardens but I’m not sure who can afford that.”
Ceparo said the ALF design is neither unusual nor unreasonable. “This is our home. We’re proud of the projects we build but we’ll try to do better,” he said.
“I tend to agree on the aesthetics,” said Councilmember Sean Fletcher. “But we don’t need to run their business model for them.”
The City Attorney determined that the special exception and site plan issues were intertwined and could not be voted on separately.
“I agree with Councilman Roth that there is a need for this but you need to step it up and raise the bar,” said Councilmember Fairclough-Staggers. “You do have a great track record but you missed the mark with this.”
Ceparo explained his disappointment as the site plan process had been filed in April so was already delayed. “I trained as an architect and believe in what we put together,” he said. “It’s not a requirement for special exception, looking better than your neighbor.”
Mayor Steve Losner said, “From a product standpoint, I support this for the jobs, the tax base, and a unique property not on Campbell Drive. This would not be the style I would choose but that’s in the eye of the beholder. But absent the request for a special exception, we could not have this architectural discussion.”
“We’re trying to help you and you’re locking your knees,” said Councilmember Fairclough-Staggers told Ceparo. “We’re giving you the opportunity to make it work.”
She moved to defer both resolutions to the next Council meeting on February 16 at 6 pm.
The deferral on site plan and on special exception passed six to one, Fletcher voting no.
In other business, Council approved a development project on 9.37 acres next to the turnpike on east Mowry Drive, east of Farm Life School Road. The comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning approved single family homes at six units per acre. Council’s vote was six to one, Avila voting no.
Councilmember Julio Guzman raised the issue of using Homestead Station’s parking garage rooftop as an event space, based other cities good experiences.
The issue is bathrooms required for public events. Staff said it’s too expensive to crane ‘port-a-potties’ to the rooftop. Staff was asked to price a construction estimate. The issue of permission by the ground lease tenant was raised but the Manager’s office thought it could be negotiated easily if the decision is made to proceed.
Vice Mayor Guzman opened discussion on a food truck park in Homestead. “This is trending and would be a new layer of entertainment to the community,” he said.
The City Attorney informed Council the state legislation pre-empted local regulation of ‘mobile food-dispensing vehicles’, leaving licensure and inspection issues to the state.
Zoning discretion, fire code, and public safety issues are left to local government.
Councilmember Roth said, “I look at food trucks as competition to the restaurants already here. We’re welcoming folks from outside the community who are taking business away, with no control over cleanliness or garbage collection or other issues.”
Councilmember Fletcher reminded Council that it was important for these vendors have the proper insurance coverage.
Councilmember Guzman wanted the City to create guidelines for what a private property owner needed to host a collection of food trucks and suggested looking at current County rules.
Mayor Losner asked the City Attorneys to research this new project.
The Mayor raised a final issue of designating the sale of certain vacant City property including the old City Hall site as a revenue source for the proposed Homestead Sports Complex Park.
City staff said Park planning has three phases. Phase 1 for a stage, walking track, a turf soccer field, and restrooms was to cost $7.2 million with construction, design and permitting, with a $1.4 million funding gap.
Phase 2 budgeted at $28 million calls for two more turf soccer fields, four baseball fields, three basketball courts, six pickleball courts, two volleyball courts, associated access roads, landscaping and parking. Total funding gap with Phase 2 is $30 million.
Phase 3 plans a large recreational center with amenities, playgrounds, two more turn soccer fields, roads, parking, and new tracks for a 2020 estimated cost of $41.7 million, none of which is funded.
Staff told Council with construction costs of $65 million the Park’s total finished cost was planned at $71.7 million.
“That boggles my mind!” said Councilman Roth. Mayor Losner said, “That’s an unrealistically high number, not in the realm of possibility.” Other Council members raised the issue of deferred maintenance at other City parks.
Councilmember Roth was opposed to dedicating City property assets to one project, particularly until there is an agreement on terms with the developer of the old City Hall property.
Mayor Losner said he was optimistic that the federal Defense Department Community Infrastructure grant of $10 million applied for could be awarded, allowing the park to move beyond the first phase.
As to using City property for this park, he said, “I think these capital assets should be rolled into a new capital asset and not just go to the general fund, so we have something to show for it.”
The issue of a dedicated Park funding stream, and when it should end, was deferred for future discussion by Council.
Councilmember Guzman was appointed to the Greater Miami Convention & Visitor Bureau board seat as part of his work as liaison to the City’s Tourism Advisory Committee.
Mayor Losner asked the Clerk to advertise seven positions to restart the Tourism Advisory Committee. Councilman Guzman said the committee last met in September 2018.
