Homestead City Council, by a voice vote of five to two, approved three recommendations by the Development Services Department to change City Code to save developer-applicants time and costs.
Council has held past discussions on revising antiquated Code sections, coordinating Development Service approvals, and acquiring specialized software to improve application services. The project is in response to escalating complaints about Homestead’s delays in the building process.
The Department’s first recommendation was to eliminate the Planning and Zoning Board (“P&Z Board”) as it serves only an advisory purpose. The Board’s review generally adds thirty days to a development application.
The second recommendation was to allow the Department to issue “As of Right” approvals. These applications don’t require variances or rezoning requests. The category includes nonresidential developments of five or fewer acres, and residential developments of five or fewer single-family units.
The review and approval would be done administratively without involving Council. Council would be given a monthly report of these approvals.
Development Services’ third recommendation was to repeal the Code section on alcoholic beverages because City rules are redundant under the state’s licensing process. Eliminating those public hearings could save four to six months on alcohol approvals. Applicants granted state approval would be free to ocate in the City.
The third recommendation had unanimous consent of Councilmembers.
The City Attorney reminded Council that state law requires every community to have a ‘local planning agency’ (LPA) and City Code designates the Planning and Zoning Board as Homestead’s LPA.
Several revisions to Planning and Zoning services were discussed, primarily limiting its services to reviewing only rezoning and comprehensive plan changes.
Councilmember Erica Avila suggested a ‘liaison committee’ to hold a monthly workshop, inviting all applicants to participate.
Mayor Steve Losner favored citizen input on development decisions. He was mulling how to keep the P&Z Board as part of the process.
The Mayor said he supported “As of Right” approvals, “as it’s currently defined in the Code because it’s very limited”.
Development Services Director Joseph Corradino when asked said if something complied with the Code it would be approved automatically.
The Mayor objected saying “this is the slippery slope toward anything goes. We were too burdensome for many years but why are we here if not to be the gatekeepers of huge developments.”
Councilmember Avila moved to approve the three recommendations, amended to designate Council as the LPA.
The motion was approved five to two, Losner and Fletcher voting no.
A request to consider a blockchain data-mining operation was discussed. The City hired a consultant to study the company’s offer of 3.5 cents for a kilowatt hour plus $5 million over ten years.
The consultant found that with a commercial rate of 8.7cents, 7.2 cents per kilowatt hour was fair for an operation that could use ten megawatts a year.
Council discussed the problem of being required to furnish power to any other business that moves to the City. The consensus was City did not have the current capacity for that much power even including purchase power contracts with other utilities.
The Mayor told the representative of the data-mining company that after analyzing the proposal, the City was willing to enter into negotiations.
He said the power needed for the full residential build-out of the City needed to be included in that discussion.
Two provisions in the COW agenda proposed spending COVID Rescue monies on City infrastructure.
The first was a $2.5 million contract to replace 20,000 water meters that could be read remotely and would improve billing and notification of exceptional use. Council indicated approval for this item but asked staff to keep looking for other revenue sources for the project.
The second infrastructure project proposed spending $2.5 million on hooking remaining septic lines to the City wastewater treatment (sewer) line. Staff estimated about 1500 septic tanks remain, mostly in the northwest neighborhood. The process is costly, as much as $20,000 per home, so only 125 septic tanks could be converted.
Staff pointed out Homestead’s water quality is better than the County’s well water. Homestead’s water requires much less treatment with no added degradation to Florida bay.
The Mayor said this project is a principal goal of the County Mayor and thought additional monies for the project might be found through County sources.
Council advanced both infrastructure measures on the consent agenda for the full Council meeting next week.
Homestead Rotary’s Stone Crab and Seafood Festival is scheduled at the Sports Park on March 11 – 13, 2022. Rotary asked the City to be a sponsor again and assist with equipment, crowd control, and trash collection. Rotary proposed to pay the $1,000 special event fee, use the necessary police officers for security, and make a $3,000 donation to the City Parks fund.
Councilmembers praised past events as a regional draw for Homestead, and approved the request for sponsorship. The event raises money for local scholarships.
