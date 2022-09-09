At its first budget hearing on Tuesday September 6, a six-member City Council gave preliminary approval to a new $228 million City budget.
Covering fiscal year October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023, the budget adopts a millage rate of 6.1434 that is a full one percent lower than last year’s rate. The debt millage rate of 0.3550 per $1000 of assessed value is also a reduction from last year’s rate.
The new millage rate will produce annual City revenues of $22,718,608 and an additional $2,730,853 for the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA). The new debt service yield would be $1,470,616.
Council’s last budget hearing is set for Wednesday September 21 when the new rates will be finalized.
Budget priorities staff presented to Council included the needs of the police department, the Parks Department, and Development Services. Solid Waste operations and union negotiations were additional considerations beyond the millage rate reduction.
Even though last year’s millage rate was higher than this tentative new rate, the yield is $ 3 million higher than last year because of increased property values.
With fund transfers, total increased revenues total $6,448,441. Expenditures includes a $1,350,000 transfer to balance the Solid Waste budget, $1.8 million set aside for contingencies, and $486,874 is assigned for increased health care insurance costs.
The balanced Solid Waste fund is due to be revamped after study of residential and commercial rates, and is ready for “a possible realignment of fees” to continue services at cost. The City Manager blamed the problems with the fund on the increase in tipping fees by the County as well as the illegal dumping going on in Homestead.
The Police Department is to get four new officers, three community service aides, one new administrative assistant, fifteen new vehicles, and operational upgrades at a cost of $1.3 million.
The Parks Department budget will increase by $667,000 for 2 new staff positions, 3 part time positions at Harris Field gym, other park improvements, a robust City landscaping and maintenance budget, plus renovations at the Harris Field gym.
Development Services budget increases by $569,274 for one new position, professional services, mapping software, a new vehicle, and a building consultant for next year.
The City fuel budget is proposed to increase by $370,327. In addition, a special events budgeted at $117,000 would include a City New Year’s Eve celebration.
The total CRA budget for the new fiscal year is $7,263,653. Administrative costs of $2,013,487 comprise 27.7% of the total while project expenses of $4,232,760 account for 58.3% of the Agency’s budget.
Additional CRA costs include 1.2% for administration in the Southwest Neighborhood, a 6.1% assist to Public Safety costs, and 6.7% assistance to the Seminole Theatre.
In addition to adopting the preliminary millage rate and City budget, Council also approved resolutions increasing the City’s water and sewer rates. City rates are tied to the consumer price index and are to be increased by 4.35% from current rates set in 2010. The County’s pass-through rate for water and sewer services that the City pays is set to increase an additional 1.75% for City users in the new fiscal year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.