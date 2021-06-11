A five-member Homestead City Council discussed requests for early funding under the American Rescue Plan Act, the COVID relief bill that passed Congress in March.
City Manager Cate McCaffrey said a total of $9,596,043.50 in federal funds was already in hand, although guidelines for spending are “still a work in
progress.”
“Public comments (on Treasury interim rules) are open until July 16 at which time some of the rules may change,” McCaffrey said. The Manager sought Council direction to expedite paying for renewed vaccination efforts and for premium pay for eligible workers.
Treasury’s broad guideline categories for COVID relief are:
Public health impact, funding COVID-19 mitigation;
Address negative economic impact to workers, households, and small business;
Replace lost public sector revenue;
Premium pay for essential workers bearing health risks; and
Investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
The Manager’s Council briefings blend the public health and economic
impact categories, recommending they be addressed by funding some existing City programs.
On the issue of premium pay, the Manager said it was for field workers who could not work from home during the pandemic. She said that 200
employees qualify as well as 123 police officers.
Mayor Steve Losner said he supported a $1,000 lump sum award for a premium pay program rather than a percentage of salary as being fair to all.
Council was reluctant to approve a measure that night without more
conversation.
Councilmembers Erica Avila and Larry Roth both asked for answers to questions about who it covered and what had been paid already to frontline workers.
The sense of Council was that vaccination efforts should continue if they would be effective without any duplication of existing efforts, but no vote was taken.
Miami-Dade College plans a summer camp program at the City Cybrarium for thirty two high school students at a cost of $9,600 for two weeks. The Manager said the City would like to provide eligible funding under a ‘youth
assistance’ category. The COVID nexus was replacement programing due to all the pandemic student cancellations.
The College deadline to provide funding is this Friday.
After discussion, Council was interested in helping. Ultimately, there was a unanimous vote to approve just this summer camp funding.
At the May 27 City workshop, staff provided Council with suggested preliminary expenditures by category.
The Manager’s initial presentation slated $2 million for commercial
assistance in programs for small business grants, rental assistance, job fairs,
business consulting, seminars, and workshops.
Funds for residential assistance such as mortgage, rental and utility help was assigned $1.9 million. Housing assistance was recommended for $1.6 million for affordable housing programs and help for first time home buyers.
McCaffrey’s list included $1.5 million for digital upgrades to the City’s
Development Services Department.
This reform was the subject of an April Council presentation where costs wereestimated at up to $2.3 million taking eighteen to twenty-four months to complete.
The Manager’s initial funding suggestions included $850,000 to improve evidence- based community violence intervention programs and $200,000 for youth assistance programs. Another $100,000 was budgeted for vaccination efforts and $200,000 to assist non-profit organizations.
Under premium workers’ pay, the Manager said the focus was a one percent, one-time pay boost for essential field personnel including the police, as a ‘thank you’. That total cost was estimated at $1 million.
Treasury published a formula for determining revenue loss in the most flexible of all categories, McCaffrey said. Her estimate was $3 million for Homestead in this category, ultimately returned to the general fund for spending on such things as park improvements.
Under the infrastructure category, the Manager on May 27 suggested $1,942,087 to improve broadband service, $2.5 million for eligible water and sewer improvements, and $2.5 million for water meter replacements.
In other business at the June 8 COW meeting, Council was told of a series of unsolicited inquiries about potential purchase of the sixteen acre Old City Hall site.
The City Attorney said statutes require public notice on any offer with a thirty day window for additional offers prior to taking action. He also said that the County had to approve the sale of any government land over ten acres in size.
Councilmembers agreed that the site was a special City asset that needed careful consideration. The City planned to market the property at a business trade show in Las Vegas scheduled for December.
Councilmember Roth said he thought the City should consider leasing the land for development rather than selling it. Councilmember Sean Fletcher said it was the most valuable property the City owned but that it was becoming an
eyesore.
“Let’s see what the market is offering,” said Mayor Losner. “We then have the opportunity to massage one of those proposals into something acceptable or walk away from all of them.”
The motion was passed unanimously to publish a notice to receive any development proposals for the Old City Hall property within thirty days.
