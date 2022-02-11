A six-member Homestead City Council heard a follow-up report from the County Public Housing Director Michael Liu at its COW meeting on Tuesday, February 8.
Homestead Gardens at 1501 SW 6th Street is a public housing complex scheduled for redevelopment by the County over the next two years. In December, Homestead Councilmembers scolded County officials on the lack of habitability and mismanagement of these units.
The day after that December 15 meeting, Director Liu sent Council a letter apologizing that “deferred maintenance due to fiscal constraints made this redevelopment so important.”
At the February 8 meeting he said Homestead Gardens was in the top twenty of the County’s one hundred buildings scheduled for redevelopment.
Inspecting the units with Councilmembers Larry Roth and Patricia Fairclough-Staggers, County officials moved to remediate the structures before redevelopment approval.
Liu said twenty-six families were moved to hotels while necessary repairs were made.
During the inspection, Liu said bats were discovered and efforts were made to expel the colony.
The repairs are costing the County $1.2 million. Ongoing redevelopment costs including vouchers for temporary relocation total $11.7 million “at least,” according to Liu.
Redevelopment is to include new bathrooms, new kitchens, countertops, air conditioning, and other amenities. Liu estimates the total County investment in the project will be about $50 million.
Currently, federal housing rules do not require air conditioning for public housing anywhere in the country.
Repair work is planned to be completed by February 18, according to Liu, but Council remained skeptical.
“I didn’t see a sense of urgency from contractors there when I visited,” said Councilmember Fairclough-Staggers.
“I was at the property yesterday, and based on what I saw February 18 is not obtainable,” said Councilmember Larry Roth. “I had to go in these units and point out defects in the units. This whole thing is about human beings and making these units habitable.”
“We’re seeing an effort to remedy the problems we saw,” said Councilmember Sean Fletcher. “I noticed over fifty percent of the people there have accepted the additional voucher support. I look forward to the place being made livable.”
Liu said County Mayor Daniella Levin Cava toured Homestead Gardens before and after her campaign and asked what could be done to help. A representative of her office attended both Council meetings to brief the Mayor on the renovation progress.
Several Councilmembers said the remediation process seemed very slow after decades of neglect and deferred maintenance.
The City Manager said site plan redevelopment could not proceed without dealing with the remedies for Code violations first.
After discussion, Mayor Steve Losner asked staff to work with the County, putting the site plan on Council’s agenda when it was finally ready to move forward.
In other matters, Council agreed to spend $56,700 to add bathrooms and an elevator shaft to the “cold, dark” third floor of the Cybrarium to make the space more attractive to potential users. Staff determined that an elevator could cost an additional $125,000 to install.
A sanitary sewer evaluation was contracted with local engineers for $494,480. The evaluation is done every ten years.
Council agreed to purchase a new boom mower, used to mow the canal beds along the Greenway Trail, for $167,993, raising the issue of on-going maintenance costs for the proposed new Trail.
Council also agreed to the purchase of four new police cruisers.
Councilmember Fletcher said some local dealers were not on the vendor list which staff agreed to fix. Police staff said actual vehicle delivery could be a four month delay.
During the Community Redevelopment Agency Board meeting that preceded the COW, Council agreed to a commercial enhancement grant for new windows for a local business at 633-645 N. Krome Avenue.
The program is funded 75% by the CRA and 25% by the applicant business.
