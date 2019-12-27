A six-member Homestead City Council failed to confirm a candidate for vacant Council seat #5 (Waterstone) at its regular meeting on Wednesday December 18.
Mayor Steve Losner’s nomination of Bradley Compton failed for lack of a second on a motion by Councilmember Sean Fletcher. The motion required four affirmative votes for majority approval.
Elvis Maldonado resigned from the seat November 18. Five individuals including Compton applied for the vacancy. There remains almost two years of the underlying four-year term. Council applicants were Compton, Erica Avila, Curtis Cooper, Maycol Enriquez, and Water Jenkins.
All five candidates responded to a questionnaire, met with the Mayor, and had the opportunity to meet with Council-members.
In Compton’s nomination speech, Mayor Losner read from his December 12 letter to Council naming Compton.
“Special consideration was given to the comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the issues expected to come before Council,” the Mayor read. “I have also considered which candidate in my opinion is best suited to be a proactive member of Council and best understands the primary legislative role of a local elected official.”
The Mayor added, “My opinion is just one vote. For me, holding public office is the ultimate grant of trust of the community and is truly a sacred honor and privilege.”
The Mayor said he considered any perceived conflict of interest of the candidates and their family members, their life experience, education, community service, stances on land use and growth management,
and their familiarity to residents.
Councilmember Sean Fletcher moved to consider Brad Compton’s nomination “for discussion purposes.” “I was involved like this twenty years ago when I was appointed with little community input,” said Fletcher. “It’s clear from more than 75 emails and calls that one candidate has more support than the others.”
“I met with the candidates,” said Councilmember Patricia Fairclough- Staggers. “As leaders, we have to look beyond the ability to articulate, to go beyond policy and have the ability to work with people. You can have intellectual capacity but if you can’t work with the community and as a team than you are going to be ineffective individually and collectively.”
“I ruled out this being a consolation prize and ruled out prior relationships with applicants,” Fairclough-Staggers added. “There were missed opportunities with some applicants because it was clear they were not interested in working with me. I considered openness and a passion to serve the people, someone who appeals to various stakeholders in going beyond the guard gates of their communities to work with an entire community.
I looked at someone who reflects the diversity of this community because it would be shameful to have a certain segment of this community not represented.”
“In my opinion I don’t think it’s your nominee,” said Fairclough-Staggers. “I believe there are two other nominees who stand above your appointee. At this time I will not be supporting your nominee and reserve the right to continue debating.”
Councilmember Jenifer Bailey said “This is one of the toughest decisions we’re faced with. I would love to have further sessions with our charter review. I think a term over six months should be subject to a special election.”
Councilmember Fairclough-Staggers continued, “Just because someone has knowledge doesn’t mean they’re the perfect appointee for here. I do think there is a place for Mr. Compton based on our need. To round up his experience to go beyond his nestled community in a base he feels most
comfortable with, I recommend an appointment onto the SW Advisory Committee or the community relations board to build relationships with various community stakeholders, to understand the needs of the entire community, not just Waterstone.”
“I served on charter review a few years ago when this appointment process was discussed,” said Councilmember Stephen Shelley. “I understand the Mayor is doing what the Mayor has to do by Charter.”
“Ultimately, my advice is a timing issue,” said Shelley. “It takes us a
little while to figure each other out and find some level ground. Now is not the time to name anybody. We should give ourselves three or six months to gel together as Council and then look for somebody who complements
Council.”
“I think we should hold off on making this appointment, we should not be in a rush to fill this vacancy,” Shelley concluded.
The Mayor asked for Council’s advice on proceeding given the timing in the Charter requiring his appointment within sixty days.
“Incidentally, the sixty-first day is the date of our regularly scheduled Council meeting,” said Mayor Losner.
Councilmember Fairclough-Staggers urged a vote, “This is on the table tonight to vote up or down. Waterstone deserves representation.
I would not support delays in this process.”
“This is the second time in a few years we had to go through this process,” said Councilmember Larry Roth. “I’m comfortable with six up here until we find the person that fits who we want to be into the future. After tonight, we don’t want to do this again.”
Mayor Losner asked City Attorney Matthew Pearl’s advice on the process moving forward if the vote failed.
“Pursuant to Code, if Council fails to approve Mayor’s nomination, he can propose the name of another person from the pool,” said the City Attorney. “The same procedures apply. Once the sixty day period has expired, anyone on Council can name a candidate.”
“After the 61st day, all five candidates are eligible to be re-nominated without any prior notice,” the Attorney said. “(This nominee) failed because the nomination was called and didn’t receive a second. It’s written more broadly than just a refusal. I would construe it as a failure.”
Without a Council decision, seat #5 remains vacant and the Waterstone neighborhood without a district advocate until the 2021 election.
Councilmember Fletcher made the motion to support the Mayor’s nomination.
When no second was made to the motion, Council adjourned.
