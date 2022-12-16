The Homestead Council is continuing to discuss the best way to redevelop the land occupied by the former city hall.
The Council is considering the Draft Master Development Agreement and the Draft Ground Lease for the redevelopment of the land parcel by the Related Urban Development Group. The terms of the agreement reflect a proposal by Related.
Council members are discussing some of the problems associated with a complex development.
At this point, Related has a proposal that would have the development take place in three phases. They have proposed three payments at the completion of each phase. They have also proposed a guaranteed rent for each phase.
Phase one would be an apartment style complex with two eight story buildings with 376 affordable and market rate residential units. Of these units, 80 percent would be market rate and 20 percent would be considered affordable. There would be ground floor retail space of 24,157 square feet. There would also be 11,344 square feet of public art and conference space.
Phase two would include 30,000 square feet of retail space that would be a combination of restaurants, retailers and a grocery store.
Phase three would be one eight story building with 220 market rate residential units, a parking garage with 600 spaces and retail space with about 13,000 square feet, according to Zackery Good, assistant city manager.
