A six-member City Council met in its committee of the whole on Tuesday August 3 to approve the consent agenda for the next Council meeting on August 18.
Council first considered the responses on requests for action on the old City Hall site, the sixteen acre property on the corner of US1 and Campbell Drive.
Florida law requires when an offer is made to dispose of government-owned property, a public notice must be issued to allow other parties to compete. Termed a 163 notice, the City’s deadline for submissions was set as July 19.
Five developers provided applications of interest on the property for ‘purchasing or acquiring a leasehold’ for redevelopment. One applicant added additional information on financing and biographies to its submission a day late.
“I’m not the only one who passed that site and daydreamed what an amazing place it could be,” said Councilmember Jenifer Bailey. She said she liked the designs with open space to permit public events, mixed use with restaurants, and suggested an art gallery was needed.
Councilmember Shelley asked what the goal was of the discussion. City Manager Cate McCaffrey said staff was looking for what Council conceptually wanted for the site.
“This is a prime piece of real estate,” Councilmember Shelley said. “It’s a focal point of the City as people are coming in. There are some good options and quality applicants. But we have plenty of density elsewhere and I question putting residential property there. I think the mixed use components take away from downtown development.”
Mayor Steve Losner suggested ranking the applicants as would be done with an RFP. An important component to him was a project that would extinguish the City’s debt on the property soonest.
He added, “There are amenities that won’t fit downtown but I feel this site was pushed to the side waiting for the downtown to catch up.”
Councilmember Erica Avila said she wasn’t ready for decisions on the site. She preferred soliciting other offers at the annual business convention in Las Vegas at the end of the year.
An RFP application for a project generates much more specific information but Vice Mayor and Councilmember Patricia Fairclough-Staggers was told by staff it could take six months to a year to complete that process. One applicant said the business climate can change in a few months.
“That is prime real estate!” the Vice Mayor agreed. “We need to move forward but we don’t need to rush.
I want more specific information.” She said she favored a purely commer- cial development on site.
Mayor Losner asked if it was feasible for staff to go back to applicants for more information – on finances, density, and time frame – before the September Council meeting.
The City Manager admitted it was a challenge to compare projects as with an RFP scoring but agreed to analyze the high points of the submitted applications, doing a more nuanced comparison later.
Councilmember Larry Roth said he liked the concepts submitted but also didn’t have enough information. “I think a convention center concept would be ideal. There is nothing in deep South Dade supporting groups of more than 400. It would change the look of that corner and send a good community statement. And it would always be a part of the City.”
Other Councilmembers echoed support for a convention center with boutique hotel and retail options, if that vision was possible. Council’s general consensus was that residential development was not a fit for this premiere site.
The City Manager agreed to produce a staff summary on finances, when City debt would be satisfied, the financial incentives to the City, whether the project was a lease or purchase, and other relevant information.
The Mayor directed that all the developers be asked if they were interested in a convention center project.
City Council accepted a series of state grant proposals, $7,217 for overtime on a crime reduction initiative, $195,811 for sixty college prep programs for next year, and $77,757 for a domestic violence detective.
Councilmember Bailey recognized the work of SOS in securing these grants and wished the organization a happy 30th birthday. Councilmember Roth said, “Thank you Sandy (Nonni), almost $300,000 in grants brought into the City tonight, a job well done.”
Council accepted a $50,000 grant from the state Division of Historic Resources to digitize the City’s collection of old newspapers from its founding as a searchable public archive to be made part of the Cybrarium’s history collection. The grant includes training for City staff.
Council agreed to allow Homestead Main Street to use City Hall plaza for its annual Fiesta on September 18 from 4 to 8 pm, including ten to twelve food trucks and a short parade down Washington Avenue.
Main Street also requested use of the City Hall plaza portico for a farmer’s market from October 21 through April 22. Council discussion focused on requiring pressure cleaning of the concrete for the market but was convinced to allow participants to clean and decide later if expensive pressure cleaning was necessary.
