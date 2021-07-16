A six member Homestead City Council discussed recommendations of the Charter Review Committee at the regular COW meeting on Tuesday July 13.
The Charter Review Committee was appointed on January 22, 2020. It recently made nine recommendations for Council’s review prior to placement on the election ballot for November 2, 2021.
City Attorney Matthew Pearl led Council through alternatives and transitional strategies necessary to implement some changes such as term of office or change in election cycles.
“Each time we do Charter changes, there are Code implications because the Code implements those changes,” Attorney Pearl said.
Beyond issue discussions at Charter Review meetings, Council had been briefed and discussed the changes and what they mean in practical terms.
The first issue was amending the Charter to give the office of Mayor a four year term in place of the current two year term. That provision was last on the ballot in 2010 when the question failed.
By a split vote of four to two, Roth and Avila voting no, Council approved the question for the November 2021 ballot.
In approving the question, Council implicitly adopted a transition alternative that approval of a four-year term would commence following the 2023 election.
Council spent time discussing the effect of the second question.
Question two imposes a “hard twelve” year term limit for combined (consecutive) service as Council member and Mayor. The Charter term limits currently allow twelve years consecutive service as a Council member or eight consecutive years as Mayor.
A two year break is required when these term limits are reached before anyone can serve again as Mayor or on Council.
Question three requires an elected official to provide a thirty-day notice to the Clerk of their intent to resign their office in order to run for another City elected office. Mayor Steve Losner, who chaired the Charter Review Committee but had no vote as chair, asserted that this Charter change dovetails with the state’s resign to run law. Council agreed to this question.
Question four states a Mayor or Council member resigning before the end of their term is deemed to have served their full term for the purpose of term limits. Attorney Pearl proposed to modify the language to agree with Council discussion – that serving one day more than half the term was deemed to have served a full term.
Council approved questions four as amended for the November ballot.
Charter question number five dealt with filling a Council vacancy. A Council
vacancy with more than six months remaining in the term would be filled by appointment; with one year or more remaining, it would be filled by special election. Council approved this question.
Consideration of the cost of elections drove Council’s discussion on this issue. Where possible, a special election could ‘piggyback’ another election, costing the City about $20,000. The City Clerk said a stand-alone special election costs the City about $126,000 currently.
Question six amends the Charter to allow the Mayor ninety days to nominate someone for a Council vacancy, rather than the current sixty days. Council approved this change.
Question seven proposed to change the City primary and general elections to even-numbered years from the current odd-numbered year requirement. The change was proposed to make City elections concurrent with general election cycles.
After further discussion, a motion to deny this question was passed by a split Council vote, Avila voting no. This question was removed from ballot consideration.
Question eight fills a vacancy in the office of Vice Mayor from the individual receiving the next highest number of votes in the previous Vice Mayor election. Council agreed to have this question on the November ballot.
The final question, number nine, amends the Charter Review membership to seven, allowing each Council member to appoint a member of that committee.
The current rule states the Mayor appoints five members to the Charter Review Committee. Council approved this Charter change question for the ballot.
Attorney Pearl told Council he would make agreed-to changes in wording and bring the Charter changes back to Council next week for final consideration, as they would not be on the consent agenda.
Major changes from Charter Review committee recommendations were removing the change to even-year elections and that serving half a term plus one day would be deemed to have served the entire term for purposes of term limits.
In other COW business, Council approved three collective bargaining agreements with the IBEW, with the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) for Lieutenants, and with the PBA police and correction officers. The agreements allow a 1.5% cost of living adjustment next year with a 2.5% COLA the following year.
Council approved a $125,000 a year, three-year agreement for pool and lifeguard services at Roby George Park. It approved a $134,870 item from park impact fees for shade sails on the new Losner Park playground. Council also approved a $57,497 agreement for one corrections guard and squad of five inmates to perform park clean-up operations next year.
Staff is pursuing a park grant from HARB that requires a survey of the 138.2 acres of the Homestead Sports Complex park area in order to qualify. Council agreed to the contract proposal of $51,320 for that park survey.
Councilmember Sean Fletcher, who promoted local vendors for contracts throughout Council discussion, asked staff to pursue potential donated costs from named local businessmen for this survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.