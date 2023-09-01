At the Homestead Special Presentations and Council Meeting the Homestead Council honored Janiya Baker for her academic achievements.
A student at Homestead Senior High School, she went from the ninth grade to the 12th grade in one year and is expected to graduate high school in the spring of 2024.
“I enjoy studying English and I worked hard during the school year and the summer to complete more courses,” she said.
Baker has said she wants to attend Florida International University after high school graduation.
Baker is not only a scholar. She is a member of the Homestead High cheerleading team and has been elected class president. She also has the highest GPA in her class.
Homestead Principal Samuel Louis is proud of Baker’s accomplishments. “She has worked very hard to be successful in academics,” he said.
Janiya’s mother Jasmine Gary attended the recognition event. She is very proud of her daughter’s accomplishments and has been impressed with her efforts.
Also honored and recognized was the local pickleball community. Top Level Pickleball organized a successful pickleball tournament August 11th and 12th at J.D. Redd Park. The tournament raised money for schools and for an effort to build more pickleball courts in Homestead.
Leaders of the tournament created 24 pickleball courts on eight existing tennis courts and about 240 players of various levels participated.
“It was amazing. People came together at the park with family and friends. We had many great games, and we gave awards for first, second and third place. We had a D.J. playing music and vendors and food trucks. They were promoting their businesses from this area of Homestead.” said Ernie Hernandez, president of Top Level Pickleball. He partnered with Juan Asenjo to host the event. “This was a good turnout for our first tournament. It brought the pickleball community together as one big family.”
Pickleball is a sport that is growing rapidly in popularity. People of all ages and athletic abilities can simply grab a paddle and go play.
“There is no age limit. A person aged 85 can go and play,” said Hernadez. “We want to continue to bring awareness of pickleball to Homestead. It will help people live a longer life.”
During the August 23rd council meeting, the Homestead Council approved an ordinance allowing rezoning of a 0.58 acre parcel of land from multiple apartment district to professional business restricted district for the property located at 56 NW 9th Street. The new building will be two stories and include 42,000 square feet.
Mayor Steve Losner said he was pleased that a rundown single-family home would be demolished, and that a medical practice would be rebuilt to replace it.
The Council approved it unanimously.
Vice Mayor Julio Guzman is also glad a professional building will be built. “Changing the zoning from apartment to business is good because it will attract more businesses. It will mean more jobs for people here.”
Council member Erica Avila said, “The applicant is an existing practice in Homestead. It is great that long time business owners are continuing to prosper here locally and helping the city by expanding.”
The Council approved a resolution to accept a grant award from the United States Soccer Foundation for construction and installation of a mini-pitch soccer court at the Homestead Sports Complex.
“This soccer field will be an added amenity for our sports park. It will be a field the youngest and beginning players. It will be a short kick field similar to T-ball,” said Losner.
Guzman said, “Soccer is a sport that many young people want to play and there are more high-profile players coming to the area. We need more soccer facilities to accommodate the demand by parents and their children who want to play. Having regional tournaments with youth sports will highlight Homestead as a premier city in South Dade.
“Soccer has been a popular sport for years and the Council is looking for a way to make soccer more available to the youth of the City. This project will help accomplish this goal,” said Avila.
The Council agreed to a resolution to accept a grant from the Florida Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture for Seminole Theater programing.
“The Seminole Theater is doing an amazing job of providing a variety of programs to attract families and provide a variety of programming for people of all ages. They have a popular and engaging summer camp program that is engaging and high quality,” said Avila.
Members of the Council are concerned about a proposed dump that would be located in Florida City on land abutting Homestead. This land would be used to dispose of debris. The dump would create noise from big trucks and attract large birds.
“We are sending a message that we are opposed to this dump,” said Losner.
“This dump would be a bad thing because the birds could potentially disturb the flight patterns of the Homestead Air Reserve base pilots,” said Guzman. “It could cause bad odors.”
“The dump would not be good. It has been proven that it will have a dangerous effect on pilots It would have a negative impact on the Homestead Air Reserve Base. I do not support the proposal for a dump in that location,” said Avila.
